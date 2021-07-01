Technology Leaders Unite in Elevating Standards, Empowering BHPH Used Car Dealers

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jonathan Hedy, Managing Member of the Association of Dealer Management Software, issued the following statement:

"Today, the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS) begins working for BHPH Used Car Dealerships and Special Finance Companies by introducing our common data standards and technology practices. Members of ADMS are software companies and technology providers specializing in the BHPH Used Car industry who are committed to advancing our shared industry through insightful leadership and best practices. Our organizations are united in the belief that common data standards are necessary for communicating information efficiently for automotive dealerships and finance companies. We believe data uniformity is appropriate and logical for the future of our industry and success of all BHPH Used Car Dealerships and Special Finance Companies. The standards we propose and uphold will remove barriers, increase competitiveness, mitigate data-loss, and improve user satisfaction."

Associations are commonly focused on establishing and upholding standards for the purpose of consistency and industry improvement. There are between 40,000 and 75,000 used car dealerships across the United States, and the used car market has grown $153 billion or 7.7% in 2021. In the BHPH Used Car industry, groups have unified around common goals of improving certain business practices, but until now, no group has focused exclusively on software data standards and technology practices. Disparate service providers over many years, through no deliberate fault of their own, have created fragmented, one-off protocols that are incomplete, inaccurate, and vary greatly. The lack of oversight and standardization often results in data loss and unnecessary complications for integrations and conversions. Data standards are commonplace in other industries, facilitating robust integrations that help businesses thrive. By participating in the BHPH software community, it became apparent to many software companies and technology providers that data standards would greatly improve functionality and fluidity of integrations. This vision was the genesis of ADMS. With the increasing number of software solutions available to BHPH Used Car Dealerships and Special Finance Companies, and the desire for interoperability, companies involved within the technology ecosystem are uniquely positioned — both as impacted parties and positive change agents — to address these challenges head on.

"My personal mission has always been to drive institutional change through service and positively impact businesses of all sizes. We have a unique opportunity, given the current industry context, to guide software companies and technology providers down a more sustainable path for the benefit of BHPH Used Car Dealerships and Special Finance Companies. Integrations help create a more complete solution for users; ADMS establishes the data standards and requirements necessary for integrations to thrive. By establishing and upholding common data standard for DMS, CRM, LOS, insurance, credit reporting, payment processing, accounting, inventory syndication, and GPS devices, users have a truly seamless integration without data-loss or duplicate effort. I hope to build on the momentum that the ADMS has already created, and to leverage new resource tools and strategic partnerships to broaden the positive impact of the Association," said Hedy.

About the Association of Dealer Management Software (ADMS)

The Association of Dealer Management Software is the premier software association in the United States for BHPH Used Car Dealerships and Special Finance Companies, representing technology interests of small and large automobile dealerships and finance companies in all 50 states. The ADMS is a membership council consisting of software companies and technology providers working together for the benefit of the BHPH Used Car industry by creating data standards and implementing forward-looking practices across the industry. The ADMS is the powerful voice of the BHPH Used Car and Special Finance community, and the authority for common data and technology standards that help BHPH Used Car Dealerships and Special Finance Companies maximize their software while being free to choose which technologies to use. Founded by Jonathan Hedy, President of ABCoA – one of the oldest Dealer Management Software companies in the industry - ADMS is uniting software companies and technology providers around the common vision to improve the industry with transparent data standards.

