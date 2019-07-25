TecraCoin Points Investors Toward Patented Graphene Products and Offers Simplified Investment Process

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TecraCoin helps bring advanced, patented technology products to investors with the goal of maximizing gains while adopting innovations.

TecraCoin monitors the scientific creation of new, patented technologies and then identifies effective methods for commercialization of these products.

The TecraCoin website explains some perceived problems from the investor perspective and the solutions that TecraCoin will bring.

Perceived Problems For Investors In Technology

Limited access to verifiable scientific research

Limited trust in the world of science and new technologies

Lack of space for safer investments in high-end technologies

TecraCoin resolves these problems by focusing on already patented Graphene products which have a verifiable, traceable history of scientific research and development.

Then, investors will be relieved of the burden of mistrust by utilizing a transparent system of capital movement. This system is based on TecraCoin Blockchain and uses TecraCoin. All transactions on the TecraCoin blockchain are visible and permanently recorded in distributed ledgers.

When asked to clarify the benefits for those who choose to invest in TecraCoin, Co-Founder Przemyslaw Karda explained:

"The most powerful relationships are those that apply to technology. They define modern civilization. Tecra was created to streamline this trend and give it a new, more sophisticated direction."

TecraCoin is creating a web-based platform where scientists will be able to submit their ideas. After being verified by the Tecra scientific team and after community voting, prospective projects will be directed to commercialization.

Read more about the TecraCoin project in their Whitepaper. Visit TecraCoin.io for more details and to get involved.

