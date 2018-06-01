Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles, Inc. Turns Heads With the Addition of a Trolley

MIAMI, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. is proud to offer this unique piece of history for sale. This 1985 Chevrolet P30P Trolley is being offered for $14,500. The trolley is green and orange in color and was used as a tourist trolley in Dade City. Its price is only a fraction of its estimated value, which is well over $100,000. Classic automobile enthusiasts are definitely seeing a very unique piece of historical machinery with the addition of this trolley.

Ted Vernon has been serving the Miami community for many years. Aside from being a primary resource for classic cars in the South Florida area, he has also been featured in a variety of television programs based out of Miami. Given his many years of collecting these classic cars, it is no surprise that he has access to such unique and rare vehicles. Regardless of what you may be looking for and for what purposes you will be using it, you are likely to find it at Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

A review listed on the Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. website states, "I want to thank you for making my purchase of the 1960 Buick from www.SouthBeachClassics.com such a personable and entertaining negotiation! I have to comment on your exuberance and joie de vivre. If I wasn't going to purchase a car, I'd call just to hear what you had to say for the day! It's easy to see why you are Florida's premier classic car business." It is one of many reviews raving about the customer service available at Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.

About Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc.: Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. has been a fixture in the South Florida Classic Car business for over 40 years. With their ample expertise and a wide selection of automobiles from any era, they both sell classic cars and provide these incredible automobiles for any occasion such as professional modeling shoots, and movie and television rentals--including high profile movies such as this one. One can buy, sell or trade classic cars via this unique business. If you would like to learn more about their sales and services in Miami--or simply view their extensive inventory of classic cars, contact them.

Contact:

305-754-2323

INFO@TEDVERNON.COM

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ted-vernon-specialty-automobiles-inc-turns-heads-with-the-addition-of-a-trolley-300658252.html

SOURCE Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles, Inc.