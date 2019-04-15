Ted Vernon Will Star in the Film 'The Bomb Heard Around the World'

MIAMI, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Ted Vernon of Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles Inc. announces an upcoming movie he is cast in. The film is titled "The Bomb Heard Around the World." It is based on the book of the same title written by Gregory Markett.

This movie depicts the true story of civil rights couple, Harry T. and Harriette Moore, who was killed in Mims, Florida in 1951, around the same time as Dr. Martin Luther King's Civil Rights Movement. Harry T. and Harriette Moore were murdered on Christmas Day during their anniversary, when a bomb, set by the Klan, blew up their home.

The movie/documentary, based around this crime, is currently in production and does not have a release date at the moment.

Ted Vernon takes on the role of the sheriff Willis McCall, the Sheriff of Lake County, who was notorious for his brutality against Blacks.

