TeenSafe Announces Aaron Moore To Lead Company's Outreach To Insurance Companies As Head Of Channel Sales

Prior to moving to TeenSafe, Moore served as Vice President and Head of the Insurance Practice at Prime Technology Group, where he oversaw the growth of the company's insurance practice and launched a new mobile telematics platform. Prior to that, he was a Management Consultant in the Insurance practice at Tata Consultancy Services.

"TeenSafe is preparing for a major new product push, redefining digital safety standards for parents and teens. The partnerships and programs that Aaron Moore will facilitate over the coming months will be instrumental to TeenSafe's success, especially during Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April," said Ralph Acosta, CEO of TeenSafe.

Inspired by TeenSafe's Control app, future products will focus on limiting the use of mobile application functions in life-threatening circumstances of teenagers' lives, including every trip behind the wheel.

"TeenSafe's technology is impressive, and its suite of digital parenting tools makes a difference both in and out of the home. Auto insurers are key stakeholders in partnerships that aim to solve the problem of distracted driving. TeenSafe has solutions that, when put in place, will help curb distracted driving amongst teens," added Aaron Moore.

Moore holds a Bachelors of Business Administration and Public Relations from Heidelberg University and has completed MBA work at the Franciscan University of Steubenville.

More than one million parents have turned to TeenSafe to effectively manage how the digital world impacts their children's lives.

About TeenSafe

Since 2011, TeenSafe has helped millions of parents safeguard their children from online threats. TeenSafe will be introducing this summer a new teen-oriented distracted driving app for parents to confirm location, set geographical boundaries, block texts and app use to curb the alarming statistics on teen distracted driving. "Built by parents for parents," TeenSafe is a proud sponsor of the National PTA. Follow TeenSafe's blog.

