Teeter Releases Textured Massage Foam Rollers for Deep Tissue Muscle Relief

PUYALLUP, Wash., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teeter, leader and innovator in functional fitness and recovery tools, releases the Teeter Massage Foam Rollers with two unique surface texture designs, each delivering a different pressure type for your massage needs to boost recovery, increase flexibility and minimize soreness.

The textured rolling surface provides a massaging effect to stimulate circulation and effectively release tension and trigger-points for faster rehabilitation and pain relief.

26" Less Firm Teeter Massage Foam Roller (also available in 13") 13" More Firm Teeter Massage Foam Roller (also available in 26")

"As a leader in back and joint pain relief, we aim to offer the most effective solutions for every stage of the recovery journey," said CEO Rylie Teeter-Leier. "We designed the Massage Foam Rollers to target those tight muscles and knots that limit the body's ability to decompress and recover properly. The raised ridges of the rollers are intended to mimic the fingers of a massage therapist to offer a more affordable in-home solution for myofascial release."

For optimal results, integrate foam rolling into your pre-workout routine to improve mobility and post-workout to reduce muscle soreness and speed recovery. You can also use the roller to warm up your muscles prior to inverting on a Teeter Inversion Table – which provides a natural stretch that gently elongates the muscles and decompresses the spine and all weight-bearing joints for quick pain relief and relaxation.

The rollers are lightweight and portable, and come in 13" or 26" sizes to tackle both smaller and larger muscle groups. The blue roller is the gentler option, designed with subtle "wavy" ridges and slightly less dense foam wrapping. The gray roller provides more pressure, with a "bumpy" design for deeper, more focused relief.

The Teeter Massage Foam Rollers are available now on teeter.com, including free shipping, user guide, and 1-year warranty. For any questions, contact Teeter customer service Monday-Friday, 8am - 4pm PST, at (800) 847-0143 or email info@teeter.com.

Teeter is fueled by the passion of one man who turned his own struggles with back pain into a life-changing solution for millions of people worldwide. Since 1981, Roger Teeter has fulfilled a mission to produce the best inversion tables in the business, with premium components and innovative design features that are a cut above the rest. The same uncompromising quality standards that have made a name for Teeter Inversion Tables are applied throughout the entire line of functional fitness and recovery solutions.

