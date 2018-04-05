Tekni-Plex's Colorite, Natvar business units will be exhibiting latest medical device compounds, tubing at CMEF Shanghai

Natvar, a global supplier of precision-crafted medical tubing, will be discussing its full line of tubing solutions including a microextrusion alternative for neurovascular interventional therapies and surgical applications. The new micro-tubing capability supports the growing need for highly-engineered materials, including tight tolerance microextrusions, for use in emerging procedures. Natvar will also be discussing its globally-available silicone extrusion tubing. Silicone extrusions are typically used for catheters, feeding tubes, drug delivery and peristaltic pump applications.

Colorite, a leading producer of advanced medical-grade compounds, will be featuring its Cellene® thermoplastic elastomer compounds which are suitable for a wide variety of medical devices, as well as packaging and other regulated markets. Cellene® compounds are formulated to be silicone, latex, phthalate, halogen and PVC-free using FDA-compliant raw materials to meet USP Class VI and ISO 10993 standards.

The Natvar and Colorite business units are supported in Asia with a new 140,000-square-foot (13,000-square-meter) manufacturing facility in Wujiang District, Suzhou City (Jiangsu Province), China, located near Shanghai. The facility features three Class 100K cleanrooms to accommodate medical-grade tubing and components production plus one Class 10K cleanroom that will produce pharma-grade tubing. PVC compounds and tubing produced by this facility are in compliance with CFDA GB15593.

Tekni-Plex is a globally-integrated company focused on developing and manufacturing innovative packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for some of the most well-known names in the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries. Tekni-Plex is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania and operates manufacturing sites across eight countries worldwide to meet the needs of its global customers. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com.

