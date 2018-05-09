NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Telcos' Approaches to IoT Monetization: Ecosystems and Business Models to Go Beyond Connectivity



Summary

IoT value chain consists of five key layers; connectivity, security and M2M network management, platform, IoT applications, and operations.Telcos' traditionally have a strong presence in the connectivity layer though the strength of their offerings declines when moving up the IoT value chain.



This shift in positioning on the IoT value chain is happening as telcos' are answering three major market dynamics driving the adoption of IoT: optimizing the utilization of physical and financial assets, transformation of customer engagement and differentiation of product and services.



The complex nature of most IoT ecosystems means that many telcos' do not have all the capabilities in-house and will need to partner with key stakeholders. This need for partnership presents multiple opportunities for vendors to differentiate and position their services and products not as just a standalone component but as a key enabler of an IoT solution.



Telcos' have already perceived the need to expand their portfolio beyond connectivity to monetize the growing IoT market opportunity. To develop an IoT-focused portfolio telcos' are engaging in partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions of different stakeholders that are part of the IoT ecosystem, including network vendors, technology providers, application developers and start-ups.



The "Telcos' Approaches to IoT Monetization: Ecosystems and Business Models to Go Beyond Connectivity", a thematic research report, thoroughly examines the IoT landscape, telcos' IoT value chain and IoT business models that the telcos' are applying to profit from the IoT opportunity.



Key takeaways of the report include -

- With the development of new applications and solutions and the focus of stakeholders to position the connectivity component as an embedded and invisible component within IoT solutions, connectivity revenue share of total IoT market is relatively small and is expected to decline.

- IoT ecosystems can also be quite complex and often telcos' do not have all the in-house technical capabilities required to provide end-to-end IoT solutions and services to their clients.

- Many telcos' are focusing on leveraging their capabilities to develop cross-vertical solutions that can be applied across different IoT projects.



Companies Mentioned: AT&T, Astellia, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom, Econolite, Ericsson, Etisalat, EY, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Huawei, JUSCO, KPN Netherlands, MOTWANE, MTS Russia, Oracle, Orange France, PS Solutions, Qivicon, Softbank Japan, Tata Communications, Telefonica, TIM Brazil, T-Systems, van Happen, Verizon, Yamaha, Yellow Cab Columbus, Zain Kuwait



Scope

