Telecom Services Stocks' Research Reports Released on Ribbon Communications, Windstream, Altice USA, and BCE Inc.

Ribbon Communications

Last Friday, shares in Westford, Massachusetts headquartered Ribbon Communications Inc. ended the session 2.07% higher at $7.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 321,865 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 19.16% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.06% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Ribbon Communications, which provides networked solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.53.

On January 12th, 2018, Ribbon Communications announced that Daryl Raiford, CFO, will be participating in investor meetings on behalf of the Company at the Needham & Company 20th Annual Growth Conference on January 18th, 2018, in New York City. Other members of management will be accompanying Mr. Raiford.

Windstream Holdings

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Windstream Holdings Inc.'s stock gained 1.10%, to close the day at $1.84 with a total trading volume of 1.52 million shares. The stock is trading 10.49% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which provides network communications and technology solutions in the US, have an RSI of 43.93.

On January 02nd, 2018, research firm JP Morgan downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Underweight'.

On January 08th, 2018, Windstream announced that it has named Eric Solomon as Vice President of channel sales for the western region. In this role, Mr. Solomon will be responsible for growing revenue through the Company's partner community in that market. He will report directly to Curt Allen and will be relocating from Chicago to southern California in early 2018.

Altice USA

Shares in Bethpage, New York headquartered Altice USA Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.68 million shares at the close of the last trading session, which was above their three months average volume of 2.38 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.61% higher at $23.27. The Company's shares have advanced 22.15% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 12.84%. Furthermore, shares of Altice USA, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cable operator that provides telecommunications, media, and entertainment services in the US, have an RSI of 68.97.

On January 08th, 2018, Altice N.V. (ATC), the parent company of Altice USA, announced that its Board of Directors has approved plans for the separation of the latter from ATC (which will be renamed "Altice Europe"). The separation will enable each business to focus more on the distinct opportunities for value creation in their respective markets and ensure greater transparency for investors. ATC aims to complete the proposed transaction by the end of second quarter 2018, following regulatory and the Company's shareholder approvals.

BCE Inc.

Verdun, Canada headquartered BCE Inc.'s shares finished Friday's session 0.49% lower at $46.45. A total volume of 727,419 shares was traded, which was higher than their three months average volume of 699,100 shares. The stock has advanced 4.90% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading slightly below their 200-day moving average by 0.09%. Furthermore, shares of BCE Inc., which provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and TV services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada, have an RSI of 33.52.

On January 12th, 2018, BCE Inc. announced that it will hold its Q4 2017 results and 2018 guidance conference call with the financial community on February 08th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants will include George Cope, President and CEO, and Glen LeBlanc, Executive Vice President and CFO. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

