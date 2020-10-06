TeleHealth Solution Announces Groundbreaking Integration with PointClickCare to Serve Long Term Care Patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleHealth Solution is proud to announce its most robust telemedicine integration completed to date between its Webside Connect application and PointClickCare's electronic health record (EHR). This integration brings together TeleHealth Solution, the leader in digital medicine for long-term care communities, with PointClickCare, the leading EHR solution for these care settings.

TeleHealth Solution is a patient- and outcome-centered approach to telemedicine designed for the post-acute care and hospital settings, with clinical approaches that reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and preventable readmissions. Telehealth Solution makes a team of multispecialty providers available via telemedicine that would not have been available to post-acute care patients on-site historically. Working with TeleHealth Solution allows skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, senior living, and hospitals to provide expert medical care to patients on site and this capability is further enhanced by the new integration.

"The depth of EHR integration is a critical factor in a telemedicine program's success. Due to the volume of telemedicine services provided in facilities today, data is now more important than ever for continuity of care. If clinical providers performing telemedicine evaluations do not have this level of integration, they may not have the data necessary to deliver quality care, and facilities are creating a compliance risk for both state and federal surveys due to missing patient data, treatment plans, progress notes, and outcome measures not being accurately reported in the electronic medical record." says Bryan Gouin, MBA, CHM, CMPE, Chief Growth Officer for TeleHealth Solution.

PointClickCare is the most commonly used EHR in these care settings, and now facilities have the option of facilitating telemedicine visits with TeleHealth Solutions' Webside Connect application, clinical services and hardware. The new integration represents the most advanced technically validated telemedicine platform to go through PointClickCare's Developer Program and includes the following data and API capabilities:

Receive patient data needed for care delivery. Problem, allergy and medication lists from PointClickCare are available in the TeleHealth Solution platform, along with lab and diagnostic reports, progress notes and medical history. This gives clinicians the data they need to provide the highest quality patient care.

Problem, allergy and medication lists from PointClickCare are available in the TeleHealth Solution platform, along with lab and diagnostic reports, progress notes and medical history. This gives clinicians the data they need to provide the highest quality patient care. Receive demographic information needed for identification and documentation. Clinicians receive data needed for care delivery directly within the TeleHealth Solution Webside Connect platform. Patient information is imported using the provider's PointClickCare login credentials and includes information such as current vitals, allergy and medication lists, along with lab and diagnostic reports, recent progress notes and medical history. All information is updated via API from PointClickCare.

Clinicians receive data needed for care delivery directly within the TeleHealth Solution Webside Connect platform. Patient information is imported using the provider's PointClickCare login credentials and includes information such as current vitals, allergy and medication lists, along with lab and diagnostic reports, recent progress notes and medical history. All information is updated via API from PointClickCare. SOAP note/EXAM documentation wizard. Using data points obtained via the PointClickCare bidirectional API, clinical staff using TeleHealth Solution can quickly compose SOAP/EXAM documentation on the encounter by importing patient vitals, med list, allergies, recent labs and more with a push of a button. Clinicians then have access to the review of systems wizard and our physical exam wizard throughout the encounter, finishing with our ICD-10 database search to diagnose and plan for treatment of the patient. The end result is an outcome focused progress note which is imported into PointClickCare directly.

Using data points obtained via the PointClickCare bidirectional API, clinical staff using TeleHealth Solution can quickly compose SOAP/EXAM documentation on the encounter by importing patient vitals, med list, allergies, recent labs and more with a push of a button. Clinicians then have access to the review of systems wizard and our physical exam wizard throughout the encounter, finishing with our ICD-10 database search to diagnose and plan for treatment of the patient. The end result is an outcome focused progress note which is imported into PointClickCare directly. Patient privacy is preserved. HIPAA-ready solution includes encryption that ensures patient data is protected while in transit and while stored in TeleHealth Solution's cloud. All information is locked behind direct login tokens exchanged with PointClickCare and the TeleHealth Solution Webside Connect Platform.

"Telemedicine services help patients in long term care facilities to access better quality care on site, protecting their health by ensuring they receive continuous care while reducing their risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the community," says Waseem Ghannam, MD, MBA, MHSA, and Co-founder of TeleHealth Solution. "TeleHealth Solution's services include technology and highly trained clinical providers that facilitate a superior virtual experience, allowing residents to stay healthier on site, and facilities to differentiate themselves and add new revenue streams by expanding telemedicine delivery with this new integration."

The new integration is available for download from PointClickCare's marketplace for use by joint customers. Users can contact TeleHealth Solution for more information about their multispecialty clinical services and proprietary software offerings to optimize the integration for their locations.

