Telepharmacy Market, 2026
Oct 07, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telepharmacy Market - By Services (Remote Order Entry, Pharmacy Consultations, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The is is driven by the progression of technology and the increase in the prevalence of diseases & increasing internet penetration coupled with rising internet users.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the telepharmacy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the telepharmacy market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the telepharmacy market on a global as well as regional level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the telepharmacy market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein services, and region segment are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.
The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the telepharmacy market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the telepharmacy market on global and regional basis.
The study provides a decisive view on the telepharmacy market by segmenting the market based on the services, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
The report covers detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global telepharmacy market.
Some of the key players of telepharmacy market are
- Telepharmacy Solutions, Inc.
- Medication Review, Inc
- North West TelePharmacy Solutions
- Pipeline Health Holdings
- McKesson Ventures
- Mitsui & Co., Inc
- AMN Healthcare
This report segments the global telepharmacy market as follows:
Global Telepharmacy Market: By Services
- Remote Order Entry
- Pharmacy Consultations
- Others
Global Telepharmacy Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4minfm
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
