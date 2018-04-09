Television, Film, and Digital Production Company Big Breakfast Successfully Deploys StorageHeaven TapeMaster-SA LTO | LTFS Cloning and Migration System Powered by Overland-Tandberg NEO LTO Automation

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageHeaven (www.storageheaven.com), the industry's leader in LTO tape duplication, today announced that Big Breakfast has deployed a StorageHeaven TapeMaster-SA Automated Standalone LTO | LTFS Ultrium Tape Migration and Cloning System. The TapeMaster-SA enabled the Big Breakfast to migrate and or clone their large archive of LTO tapes in-house and reduces cost by more than 50% when compared with alternate solutions.

Hollywood Studio Big Breakfast, a producer of scripted and unscripted comedic content for linear and digital platforms with numerous awards, has amassed a large archive of LTO tapes and needed a solution to replicate these tapes for redundancy and disaster recovery. The StorageHeaven TapeMaster-SA solution is used in conjunction with an Overland-Tandberg NEO® Robotic Tape Library enabling complete "lights out" unattended operation.

"We began our research back in May 2017 and we decided on the Storage Heaven TapeMaster as it fits our need for an offline easy to use standalone LTO duplication and migration solution," said Mark Chernausek, Big Breakfast information technology engineer. "In addition to their manual devices they also had fully automated which is ideal for us since we wanted to clone our tapes 24/7 with the least amount of labor and operator intervention as possible."

Deploying the TapeMaster system was quick process for the office IT team at Big Breakfast. "It took no more than a couple hours to set up in our data center and we never had to engage StorageHeaven support to go to full production," said Mark Chernausek.

"With the growing use of Ultrium LTO technology in media and entertainment organizations, there is corresponding increase in demand for tools that enable rapid migration and cloning of LTO media," said Gordon, VP Sales and Marketing at StorageHeaven. "We are thrilled that Big Breakfast selected TapeMaster-SA for this project and look forward to supporting them as their media archive needs grow."

"We are very pleased that StorageHeaven has chosen our NEO LTO Tape Automation solution to be incorporated into their LTO migration and duplication offerings," said David Ochser, VP North America Sales for Overland-Tandberg. "We share in StorageHeaven's commitment to provide customers with the most cost-effective solutions without any compromise to performance or service."

About StorageHeaven:

StorageHeaven is the world's leader in data tape duplication and migration solutions. Founded in 1992, StorageHeaven is dedicated to delivering reliable, innovative, state-of-the-art media duplication and archival solutions for Information Technology, Forensic and Media & Entertainment industry users worldwide. The company's products are sold direct to users, through international distributors and authorized dealers worldwide. Visit their website at http://www.storageheaven.com

About the Overland-Tandberg Storage Group:

Overland-Tandberg™ is the unified brand that leverages the 30-plus-year history of Overland Storage and Tandberg Data. With over one million units deployed worldwide, Overland-Tandberg delivers data management, backup and archive solutions via hybrid Cloud, Cloud and on-premises implementations through its global reseller network in over 90 countries. For more information, visit www.tandbergdata.com and www.overlandstorage.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn. Follow us on Twitter @ovltb.

About Big Breakfast:

Big Breakfast is a producer of scripted and unscripted comedic content for linear and digital platforms, borne out of the #1 Most Viewed Comedy YouTube Channel, CollegeHumor and operating under the banner of production studio Electus. For more information visit http://www.bigbreakfast.com.

