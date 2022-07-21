Tell Your Friends: McDonough's Biggest Free Back-to-School Party

CONYERS, Ga., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Got the back-to-school blues? Join McDonough native and Novae CEO Reco McDaniel McCambry for a day of free school supplies, free haircuts, free hair styling, live entertainment, and more!

Sunday, July 28th will be the first ever Deborah Ann Watson Memorial back-to-school event. Named for McCambry's mother who raised him amid financial challenges, the DAW Memorial is designed to help local children and teens to go back to school looking and feeling great.

Free school supplies will be available for students starting grades K-12, as well as free cosmetic services, a bounce house, games with prizes, and local live entertainers including DJ Architect. Local food trucks will be in attendance.

The event will be held on Sunday, July 31st from 12pm-5 at Rufus L. Stewart Park, located at 300 Simpson Street, McDonough, Georgia 30253.

McCambry only asks that attendees take only what they need to ensure there is enough to go around for those who are being hit hardest by these trying times. He also asks that McDonough residents spread the word to friends and neighbors, to ensure that all those who may benefit from free school supplies and festivities are aware of the event.

The event's cosmetic service providers also ask that people planning to get free haircuts or hair styling services wash their hair before attending, as hair-washing services will not be available con-site due to limited outdoor plumbing.

Also included in the first ever DAW Memorial weekend will be Christmas in July at Henry County Heritage Senior Center. This collaboration with the FreeWishes Foundation will encourage senior citizens to tell their stories and receive tickets for use in a Christmas gift auction. A FreeWishes food giveaway will be held, and free games will be held with participants winning tickets to use in the gift auction. The Christmas in July event will occur on Thursday, July 28th from 10:00am-1:30pm.

The first DAW Memorial Weekend is an initiative by the nonprofit Novae Cares, Inc.. Its mission is to empower and elevate communities through inspiration, education, and opportunities to give back. CEO Shaneé McCambry hopes to bring communities together in cooperation with the business enterprises of her husband Reco McCambry, whose Novae LLC offers financial education and banking and financing options designed to be accessible to those living in America's underserved neighborhoods.

Reco McCambry has recently made business news headlines by offering online banking and financing options which are more accessible to the underprivileged than traditional offerings of big banks. Now he and Shaneé seek to give back to the communities that helped him grow and thrive when he, too, was a student in McDonough, Georgia.

Media Contact:

Shaneé McCambry

678.750.3787

[email protected]

SOURCE Novae Cares