Temperature Monitoring Systems: The World Market to 2027 by Type, Product, Application, End-user and Geography

The Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include miniaturization of the complete system by implementing wireless technologies for data communication, expanding opportunities in emerging markets, and eliminating dedicated wireless data communication devices for the enclosure.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Miniaturization of the complete System by Implementing Wireless Technologies for Data Communication
3.1.2 Expanding Opportunities in Emerging Markets
3.1.3 Eliminating Dedicated Wireless Data Communication Devices for Enclosure
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, By Type
4.1 Non-Contact-Based
4.1.1 Thermal Imagers
4.1.2 Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers
4.1.3 Fiber Optic Thermometers
4.2 Wired System
4.3 Contact-Based
4.3.1 Wireless System
4.3.2 Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels
4.3.3 Conventional
5 Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, By Product
5.1 Camera
5.2 Strip
5.3 Pyrometer
5.4 Monitor
5.5 Infrared Energy(IR)
5.6 Handheld
5.7 Fiber Optic
6 Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, By Application
6.1 Cold Storage
6.2 Greenhouse
6.3 Life science
6.4 Server Room
6.5 Hospital Room
6.6 Laboratory
6.7 Manufacturing Area
6.8 Patient
7 Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, By End user
7.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
7.2 Oil and Gas Industry
7.3 Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
7.4 Logistics
7.5 Food & Beverage Product Manufacturers
7.6 Energy & Power Generation Companies
7.7 Electronics Industry
7.8 E-commerce
7.9 Chemical & Petrochemical Manufacturers
7.10 Automotive Industry
7.11 Agriculture
7.12 Healthcare & Life Science Facilities
7.12.1 Patient Monitoring & Home Care Settings
7.12.2 Blood Banks, Tissue Banks, Diagnostic Labs, and IVF Clinics
7.12.3 Healthcare Providers
7.12.4 Other Healthcare & Life Science Facilities
7.13 Other End Users
7.13.1 IT & Telecom
8 Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 UK
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia-Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Siemens AG
10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
10.3 Honeywell
10.4 ABB Ltd.
10.5 3M
10.6 Emerson Electric
10.7 Omega Engineering (A Subsidiary of Spectris)
10.8 Testo AG
10.9 Vaisala
10.10 SensoScientific, Inc.
10.11 Rees Scientific
10.12 Monnit Corporation
10.13 Kelsius, Ltd.
10.14 Fluke Corporation (Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)
10.15 Deltatrack
