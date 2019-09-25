'Tender Lions' Authors Say Fatherlessness is Partly to Blame for Gun Violence, Incarceration, and More

PHOENIX, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Father-son team Brian and Jeff Becker introduce Tender Lions, a book that tackles the silent epidemic of fatherlessness and its devastating societal ramifications. More than 20 million children live in a home without the physical presence of a father. This absence, say the authors, has startling consequences, including gun violence, suicides, and involvement in gangs, drugs, and alcohol.

Tender Lions: The five-star rated book is on sale now at Amazon.com

Tender Lions is a raw, unfiltered look at one father-son relationship on the brink of destruction and how, against all odds, it was not only saved but deepened. It offers a practical, easy-to-digest approach to restoring the vital relationship between father and son in an effort to stave off the societal ills that result from an absentee father.

"When we started writing Tender Lions: Building the Vital Relationship Between Father and Son, we knew that we had an important story to tell," says Jeff Becker. "We quickly learned there was overwhelming research ripped from the headlines that supported our premise: that boys without a healthy emotional connection to their fathers are at risk."

Brian Becker gives one such example: "Since the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, we've been averaging one school shooting per week. Almost 100 percent of killers are young white males without a healthy emotional connection to their dad. These are boys adrift in their hopelessness, often acting out their own suicide and attempting to kill as many innocent bystanders as possible in the process."

Brian Becker, a corporate leadership development expert, executive coach, and nonprofit executive, and his son Jeff, co-founder of a nationally acclaimed basketball academy, hope to inspire men that it's never too late to build a dynamic father-son relationship. Using personal narrative, research, and discussion questions, the authors hope to change the way fathers relate to sons, which in turn leads to a healthier family and a stronger society.

The 279-page softcover book is published by Tenth Power and available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Tender Lions, to receive a review copy or to schedule an interview, please visit www.tenderlions.org or contact Branded Pros at 480-221-5818 or info@brandedpros.com.

