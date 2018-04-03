Tequity's Client, RMSA Retail Solutions, Has Been Acquired by ESW Capital, LLC

TORONTO, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Inc., an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on Software and Information Technology companies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of their client, RMSA Retail Solutions, by ESW Capital, LLC. Tequity acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RMSA Retail Solutions. This represents the 10th retail technology transaction completed by Tequity in recent years.

RMSA Retail Solutions

RMSA has a 60-year track record of applying expertise to store retailing, helping clients to grow revenue and maximize profits. The company provides inventory management solutions for retailers in the U.S., Canada and Caribbean. The company is based in California with offices throughout North America. RMSA's proprietary retail planning and forecasting software platform, Fresco, combined with a team of retail operations professionals, provide sophisticated, data-driven planning and expert guidance.

Retailers can focus on day-to-day store operations and excel in customer service while the RMSA software platform does the work of:

Inventory management

Merchandise forecasting

Sales trend and profit-driver prediction

Inventory turnover improvement

Open-to-buy reports and reviews

Cash flow, margin and ROI increases

RMSA joins ESW Capital's corporate family of more than 60 enterprise software companies with a global presence in over 45 countries.

About RMSA Retail Solutions

RMSA Retail Solutions enables retailers to maximize profits and optimize sales through inventory management. RMSA forecasts inventory needs using a dynamic approach that accommodates changes based on sales trends. www.rmsa.com

About ESW Capital, LLC

Based in Austin, Texas, Enterprise Software (ESW) Capital has honed a finely tuned methodology focused on buying, strengthening, and growing mature business software companies. ESW and its affiliated companies have been in the enterprise software space since 1988, and the group includes notable brands such as Aurea, Trilogy, Versata, and Ignite Technologies. www.eswcapital.com

About Tequity Inc.

Tequity is an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on strategic sell-side transactions for Software and Information Technology companies across North America and around the globe. We assist CEO's and shareholders to find the right strategic buyers and achieve optimal outcomes in a sale. We understand and pursue the value of IP and other items that have a tremendous impact on valuation in knowledge-based businesses. www.tequityinc.com

