Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries

According to a 2017 survey of 260 large, global organizations conducted by Vanson Bourne on behalf of Teradata, the biggest challenges for implementing AI in enterprise environments are a lack of AI-ready IT infrastructure and a lack of talent. This partnership addresses both issues by bringing together two highly regarded services organizations with broad AI experience and a best-in-class AI computing platform.

Think Big Analytics is one of the first large, global consultancies to join NVIDIA's partner network. With its exclusive focus on data and analytics, Teradata will be collaborating with NVIDIA on solutions that drive impactful business outcomes in industries including banking and insurance, automotive, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and travel and transportation. Teradata's inclusion in the highly selective program was based on the company's extensive real-world experience implementing deep learning, via its AI Velocity services, much of which already included using NVIDIA GPUs.

"We've seen the business value created by applying deep learning algorithms enabled by NVIDIA GPUs," said Atif Kureishy, Vice President of Emerging Practices at Think Big Analytics. "This partnership formalizes our use of NVIDIA-based technologies, giving our talented data scientists and engineers greater access to IP and expertise from NVIDIA, but also creating a positive feedback loop that will drive product innovation at both companies."

Teradata consultants will have access to NVIDIA training materials, support resources and technology tools to ensure customers are successful with their AI solutions enabled by the NVIDIA AI computing platform. For customers in the banking industry, this means they can keep pace with increasing fraud while strengthening their customer intimacy. Manufacturers using AI can sense and adjust intelligent systems in minutes instead of months, increasing production yield while lowering material scrap. For these industries, and many more, the combination of NVIDIA AI computing and Teradata services will accelerate time to value for the implementation of deep learning and AI environments.

"Most companies need to customize their AI efforts to meet their unique demands, but there's currently a relatively small pool of AI talent," said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of Partners Organization at NVIDIA. "We recommend that companies work with consulting partners like Teradata who have a vision for how AI will drive business outcomes as well as considerable experience using our GPUs to accelerate AI environments and achieve measurable results with deep learning and advanced analytics."

Relevant News Links

About Teradata

Teradata helps companies achieve high-impact business outcomes. With a cloud-based portfolio of business analytics solutions, architecture consulting, and industry leading big data and analytics technology, Teradata unleashes the potential of great companies. Visit teradata.com.

Get to know Teradata:

https://twitter.com/teradata

https://www.facebook.com/Teradata

https://www.linkedin.com/company/teradata

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV559dNBu0FRpuNLsrEKbzA

Think Big Analytics and Velocity are trademarks, and Teradata, Aster, and the Teradata logo are registered trademarks of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Donahue

858-485-3029 office

650-346-1153 cell

Jennifer.Donahue@Teradata.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teradata-joins-nvidia-partner-program-focused-on-accelerating-outcomes-from-ai-deep-learning-in-key-industries-300619067.html

SOURCE Teradata

Related Links

http://www.teradata.com

