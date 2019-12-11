Terawatt Debuts Marketplace at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terawatt, a marketplace that affordably connects career coaches to adults seeking professional development, announced today it will exhibit at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7-10, 2020. Founded by Francie Jain, Terawatt offers a three-way solution for career coaches, professionals and HR teams—all without disadvantaging any one group.

During CES 2020, Terawatt will be exhibiting in the Sands Expo at Booth 52948 in Hall G. They will also be attending CES Unveiled at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday, January 5. Additionally, Founder and CEO, Francie Jain, will be speaking on Wednesday, January 8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on a panel titled, "So, You Hired a Millennial." The panel will be moderated by John D. Stoll of The Wall Street Journal and will also include Alicia Hamden, Chief of Staff, Global Partnerships at EVERFI, and Charles Kergaravat, Head of International Marketing at Klaxoon.

Terawatt is running a once in a lifetime giveaway during CES 2020: in exchange for submitting their business cards, professionals are entered into a drawing to win a virtual coaching session of their design for up to 10 individuals worth $1,500. Are you interested in becoming a better public speaker or leading your team in a conscious way? Maybe you are focused on improving your sales & relationship building skills? Gather nine like-minded professionals and design your ideal 2 hour virtual class. This experience will give the winner the ability to create a coaching session in conjunction with an expert Terawatt coach, drawing from the winner's goals and matched to our talented coaches' proprietary content.

"CES is an exciting opportunity for our team to introduce Terawatt to the world. As a global marketplace, CES is an ideal setting to show how Terawatt solves the problems of HR teams, professionals and coaches," said Francie Jain, Founder and CEO of Terawatt. "This is our first year attending CES, and we look forward to showcasing our platform on an international stage."

About Terawatt

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Terawatt hosts live, group courses taught by vetted & talented coaches. All participants are virtual, students split a coach's market rate, and every course is taught by an excellent coach committed to group learning.

Terawatt coaches instruct on their own expertise using our proprietary platform to maximize learning and retention. Studies have shown that live video is more engaging, and therefore better for learning than pre-recorded video. Terawatt takes it one step further by layering on research-based tools to maximize education, connection and immediate results.

Terawatt offers a wide range of courses to power change. Our expert coaches teach subjects as varied as career mapping, leadership development, time management, and many more. Don't see what you are looking for? Let us know—we'll build a class for you.

