TERiX Whitepaper Series - A Focus on Data Center Systems Support

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TERiX Computer Service adds industry perspective for its customers and partners in its Whitepaper Series focused on data center support issues.

"TERiX provides expert service across the globe with a focus on the customer, but it's also about assisting them in areas where our knowledge adds value," stated Mike Halverson, TERiX VP of Sales. "Our customers and partners count on independent advice and guidance, and the Whitepaper Series is just one example of that continued commitment," Halverson stated.

TERiX is known for its world-wide data center hardware support services, providing expert server-storage-network support in the US & 48 countries. In support of this competency, TERiX was named as a "Pure Play" Third Party Support Maintainer in Gartner Group recent August 2017 report - a Market Guide for Data Center Maintenance. https://www.gartner.com/doc/3778884?ref=SiteSearch&sthkw=tenneson&fnl=search&srcId=1

TERiX Whitepaper Series and Research Briefs are available on TERiX website at http://www.terix.com/resources/white-papers/. The site will include newly available papers and materials dedicated to helping customers and partners plan, prepare and solve issues they encounter in hardware support in the data center.

As enterprise level customers and their partners look for expert professional service delivery capabilities and strong partnerships at the push of a button, TERiX is positioned to help them succeed. TERiX offers traditional data center service globally, but in the recent annual periods has also added several large name deployment and other professional services projects to its customer successes.

Find out more call TERiX or a TERiX Partner representative at 888-848-3749.

About TERiX Computer Service

TUSA, Inc., dba TERiX Computer Service, is a global independent hardware support company providing flexible multivendor service on 30 OEM brands of server, storage and network products. These include platforms from IBM®, Cisco®, HP®, Dell®, Oracle®, HDS®, EMC®, and NetApp® among others. TERiX customers include 50 of the global Fortune 500, 30+ major telecommunication companies, 20+ major finance/banking firms, more than a dozen healthcare and pharmaceutical giants, and 20+ Federal Agencies. TERiX provides a customer-focused support experience with strong service metric attainment, and as a hardware-agnostic service provider, acts as a trusted advisor to clients and partners worldwide. For more information, visit us on the web at: www.terix.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/terix-computer-service. Follow us on twitter @TellTERiX.

