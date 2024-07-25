Teriyaki Madness Fires Up Colorado Expansion: Hits Home Turf in Denver and Beyond

The Denver-based teriyaki shop franchise has big plans, as big as their bowls (which are huge!), for expansion in the Centennial State over the next few years.

DENVER, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teriyaki Madness (TMAD), the wildly popular Seattle-style teriyaki shop franchise, is bringing its big bowls and even bigger flavors to the Centennial State, with an eye on Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Sheridan and Northern Colorado. Headquartered in Denver, TMAD currently operates 13 shops across Colorado and has plans to add up to 11 more over the next few years up and down the Front Range — from Fort Collins to Denver Metro and down into Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

"We currently have five new shops in the pipeline for Colorado," said Patrick Pounders, Executive Director of Franchise Development at TMAD. "We recently opened three shops, we are signing leases and negotiating spaces at a rapid clip and we've started construction on our new shop in Sheridan and another in Colorado Springs."

TMAD moved its corporate office to Denver in 2014, the same year it opened its first shop in the Mile High City. The brand has grown like crazy over the last decade and has high hopes for its aggressive expansion in Colorado. In particular, TMAD is banking on the appeal of its food to Colorado's more health-conscious consumers.

"Colorado has a lot of active people who enjoy the outdoors. TMAD is delicious, first and foremost, but also happens to be healthier — customers can customize our bowls to make them as healthy (or not) as they want," said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. "Plus, with people being on the go and active in Colorado, the convenience of TMAD is a big draw. Eighty percent of our food goes out the door through To Go, Pickup, Mad Dash Drive-By or Delivery."

TMAD has put considerable effort into developing a franchise system that provides its franchisees with extensive onboarding and support — this includes immersive business sessions at the headquarters in Denver, hands-on operational training in active shops and specialized grand opening preparation. All franchisees benefit from a dedicated Operations Service Manager to guide them from lease signing to launch, ensuring every aspect of the business — marketing, real estate and operations — is streamlined and supported. In addition, TMAD's Mad University offers ongoing educational resources, providing franchisees with continuous access to development tools and community support

"This is our home market, so there is extra motivation to grow quickly and have the best-in-class real estate locations," said Haith. "There's still plenty of room for TMAD in Colorado!"

With big plans, generous bowls, and the boldest flavors around, Teriyaki Madness is dedicated to adding a dash of flavor to Colorado, one location at a time.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. The secret sauce lies in TMAD's uncompromising support systems that allow new business owners to achieve success through their proprietary training and support programs with teams dedicated to each franchisee's unique needs. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, healthy, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by leading-edge technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on providing profitable opportunities for TMAD franchisees by providing delicious, healthy food to communities. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities.

