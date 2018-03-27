Terranova launches a complete solution to effectively comply with GDPR employee training requirements

Terranova's solution drives all employees to learn key concepts and apply them in their daily activities in order to meet GDPR guidelines. The engaging content incites all administrators, notably directors, executives, and human resources personnel, to understand and embrace the legal principles underpinning this regulation. The solution is comprised of two offerings: GDPR: Essentials is aimed at the general population of users while GDPR: In-Depth is a bundle of five role-based modules that target distinct groups: managers, call center employees, development and operations, human resources and procurement.

Terranova CEO Lise Lapointe remarks that: "Considering the heightened privacy concerns in Europe, our GDPR training focuses on what matters most: the people. Each training module was developed to align with the distinct roles and responsibilities of groups who deal with confidential data. As such, our GDPR content resonates with each targeted audience since it is based on why and what is required of them when handling personal data. Because in the end, protecting the privacy of data is protecting people."

Terranova's solution also features innovative tools to engage audiences. It offers a roadmap for privacy awareness, microlearning modules for reinforcement, and communication material for increased awareness and audience engagement.

The GDPR will take effect on May 25th and requires that all employees be trained and knowledgeable. The regulation applies to all organizations processing the personal data of EU residents, regardless of geographical location. Failure to comply with such directive may result in serious penalties, including fines up to €20 million or 4 percent of global annual revenue.

About Terranova WW Corporation

Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant, Terranova develops comprehensive e-learning solutions for information security awareness. We successfully accompany security professionals in creating smart learning opportunities for end users regarding security and cyber-risks. We help measure employee-related vulnerabilities in real time, fulfill compliance requirements, and monitor improvements over time. Our solutions positively change information security behaviors. Owing to our multilingual and multicultural approach, we are renowned for providing outstanding support to organizations globally.

http://www.terranovacorporation.com

