Terrazel, Inc. Announces Official Launch of Flagship Marketing and Media Company, The Stone Register

If your company meets the standards of our PR Review Board we will dispatch a global press release campaign endorsed by The Stone Register. Through our industry contacts and partnerships, your story will be picked up by most major news networks: ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Business Insider and many more. This includes online and print media, as well as radio and TV. For a few fortunate members, we also offer premium billboard advertising in some of the most bustling, iconic venues; Times Square, New York City, for one. A carefully selected, small handful of our most prestigious VIP members will be granted the option of this brilliant advertising opportunity. Your brand will be displayed larger than life on the face of what is perhaps Manhattan's most recognizable Times Square location.

For our most qualified and ambitious clients, we provide an exclusive, top tier suite of services. This includes video advertisements to build or promote your brand. Ranging from live action to stop motion animation, our creative directors will determine what best suits your needs. Because this process is done remotely, all you have to do is sit back and await delivery of your fully produced, television- and internet-ready commercial. We also offer a live news broadcast, wherein you will become the subject of your own news broadcast.

Additionally, we provide a full range of high profile internet advertising services. We will feature your information prominently on Google, Facebook and LinkedIn (to name a few). A carefully developed and designed advertising campaign will afford you premium sponsorship opportunities. Let TSR take the reins, so you don't have to, and we will deal with everything from negotiation, account maintenance, design, ad placement and so forth. Take the "trial & error" out of equation too, by entrusting The Stone Register to do it right the first time. Mistakes are expensive; use our expertise to mitigate this. The Stone Register was founded and built on the premise that a company or individual should never be regated to fifth-rate service simply because of budgetary restrictions.

The Stone Register spares no expense with its commitment to quality, using only the most respected and effective service providers every step of the way. The Stone Register aims to reconfigure advertising & business services in this modern age, while maintaining a traditional bond of trust, conduct and professionalism.

