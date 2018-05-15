Test and Measurement Equipment Market will register a revenue of more than USD 8.9 billion by 2022

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Test and Measurement Equipment



T&M equipment comprises tools or instruments that can help analyze, validate, and verify electronic, electrical, and mechanical systems and their output.



Technavio's analysts forecast the test and measurement equipment market in APAC will register a revenue of more than USD 8.9 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the test and measurement equipment market in APAC for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan



Technavio's report, Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ADVANTEST

• Anritsu

• Fortive

• Keysight Technologies

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Teradyne



Market driver

• Expansion of telecommunication networks

Market challenge

• Rising demand for rental T&M equipment and outsourcing

Market trend

• Automation of laboratory instruments

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



