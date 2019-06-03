Tetrastatum - an Introduction to Psychothotonix℠, the Discovery of Unknown Universes

New hard sci-fi novel reinterprets Bible, quantum mechanics and parallel universes

ORANGE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "People will be immersed in the concepts of translating other parallel universe ideas into visual/image interpretations of external quantum relativity theories." -Stephen Hawking

What if the laws of physics as we understand them are incomplete, only half of the equations that explain reality? Mankind has been blinded by the light, searching for answers in the photonic (material) universe while the truths are concealed beyond the shutter speed of our biological cameras. One day, an image processor evolves. Schrödinger's equation is finally interpreted correctly by Dr. Richard revealing that the dualistic imaginary solution prior thereto discarded by physicists is actually the key to mankind's quest to answer the unanswerable. What happens to me after I die? What is the ultimate source and origin of creation? What is reality? Dr. Richard's equations bring forth the darkness of the imaginary (non-matter) universes unraveling the mysteries of space-time giving mankind full comprehension of the miraculous nature of the essence of reality, the fourth state, Tetrastatum. Only Dr. Richard is too late! The world we once knew has been destroyed by man's greed and exists only in a thotonic, non-matter state. The only hope to restore the planet Earth is Dr. Tim Smith. In the material world that once existed, Tim Smith was the head of the Quantum Teleportation Program at DARPA and a "Time Smith" in the non-matter thotonic universes whose shadows persist. Unfortunately, mankind's last hope, Dr. Smith is quite clearly insane.

"I think therefore I am," says Descartes's thotonic skeleton of the past. Tetrastatum is the ultimate test of Descartes's philosophical truth. We are transported through the tunnel of institutionalized insanity as helpless voyeurs perceiving existence through Smith's eyes as a non-matter image freely flowing in all space-time universes. Dr. Smith's complete mental meltdown takes us on a dualistic journey as a "Time Smith" exploring the meaning of reality and the human psyche.

Join Dr. Smith on his journey, June 3, 2019. Tetrastatum is available everywhere books are sold.

About Dr. Richard

Dr. Richard has been involved in the field of Photonics for over 30 years with his work resulting in the development of classified military technology, providing innovative technology used by academia to facilitate Nobel Prize winning physics projects, the integration of laser technology to enhance sporting events, the adaptation of advanced Photonic and Psychothotonix℠ principles to enhance major motion film, and quantum cryptography. Dr. Richard dedicated his revolutionary new book to his inspirational teachers Richard Feynman and Stephen Hawking.

