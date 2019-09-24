Texas Based Civil Engineering Firm Jones|Carter Expands Survey Team in Central Texas

With such extensive experience in the field as well as his experience leading and managing projects, Jay understands all aspects of the survey process. He has surveyed locations from the snow-covered Sierra Nevada Mountains in California to the hot southern border in Laredo, Texas. Jay has worked on large subdivision and construction projects, waterway surveys, small lot and block surveys, utility projects, topographical and design projects, and boundary surveys. His expertise lies in expense control, strategic planning, change management, project management, policy development, OSHA and regulatory compliance, process improvement, and training and development.

Jay is a Registered Professional Land Surveyor in both Texas and Arizona, and will be sitting for his exams in New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Louisiana throughout this year and next.

"I am proud and excited to be a part of Jones|Carter's San Antonio team," said Jay. "I enjoy the variety of projects we get to work on and the amount of resources available. Our team keeps up with the surveying trends, which makes our jobs easier, more fun, and continually on the edge of the newest technological advances."

With more than 40 years of experience, Texas-based civil engineering firm Jones|Carter proudly provides civil engineering and surveying services for both private development and public infrastructure improvements. Since establishing headquarters in 1976 in Houston, Jones|Carter has opened an additional eight locations throughout Texas. An Engineering News-Record Top 500 National Firm, Jones|Carter has consistently been voted a Best Place to Work. For more information, visit www.jonescarter.com.

