"We have the expertise and the technology to stop this, and won't just stand by and let it happen. As CEO of Active Cyber, a Texas-based company, and with 5 of my own children currently attending Texas universities, I can't think of a better state to start in," Ray Wolf stated. "We believe this will demonstrate to other colleges and universities how easy it is to protect their student email data. With cyber crime on the rise, it's simply not an option anymore to leave students unprotected and at risk."

"We're pleased to support Active Cyber's proactive efforts to provide a free, easy-to-use and secure identity solution to the academic community in Texas," said Patrick McCue, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, Okta. "Colleges and universities are responsible for a tremendous amount of data, whether its academic research or personal information of their faculty and students, and we look forward to our collaboration with Active Cyber as they continue their great work in this arena."

Texas-based colleges and universities can request their free Okta Cloud Connect implementation by visiting Learn.ActiveCyber.com/OktaCloudConnect.

About Active Cyber

Active Cyber is a certified reseller and preferred Okta and SailPoint professional service partner. With over 13 years of experience in Identity and Access Management, Active Cyber boasts an extensive knowledge in individual identities, their authentication, authorization, roles and privileges within or across system and enterprise boundaries, with a commitment to creating secure connections between people and technology.

Contact: Cindy Cumings, cindy.cumings@activecyber.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-based-colleges-and-universities-are-eligible-for-complimentary-okta-cloud-connect-implementation-from-active-cyber-300668751.html

SOURCE Active Cyber

Related Links

http://www.activecyber.com

