In making the announcement, Company stated, "We are committed to delivering shareholder value, and this buyback program authorization reflects the board's confidence in both our short-term prospects and our long term growth strategy. We believe that the current market value of our shares does not accurately reflect the underlying value of the Company and the buyback program represents an attractive opportunity to deploy capital in a way that will benefit stockholders."

Under the share buyback program, buybacks may be made from time-to-time in open market and negotiated purchases, effective immediately through the next twelve months. These buybacks will be made in compliance with the SEC's Rule 10b-18, subject to market conditions, available liquidity, cash flow, applicable legal requirements and other factors. This program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgi-announces-share-buyback-program-300658149.html

SOURCE TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://tgipower.com/

