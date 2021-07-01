T.H. Easter Consulting Takes Gold in DE&I Consulting

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - T. H. Easter Consulting, LLC, is proud and honored to have been awarded the 2021 Gold American Business Award®, also known as the "Stevie," for Outstanding Small Business and a Silver Award for Minority-Owned Business of the Year! More than 3,800 nominations, a record number, were reviewed in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

T. H. Easter Consulting was recognized for its innovative approach to building sustainable Diversity and Inclusion, entitled "Treating D&I Like the Business Challenge It Is." The firm's unique approach was lauded by an esteemed panel of international judges. In the words of one, "The expertise of firms like T.H. Easter Consulting can be very valuable to organizations as they work toward improving diversity and inclusiveness at the workplace. THEC's approach of focusing on policies and processes should help toward achieving lasting transformation" and "this business is making the world a more equal place for all."

As Terri Hartwell Easter, Founder and Managing Principal of T. H. Easter Consulting, explained, "Diversity and inclusion as a business imperative have never been more front and center. We at T. H. Easter are proud to be charting a course for organizations large and small to build lasting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in their workforces that are sustainable and meaningful. We are thrilled to be recognized for our data-driven, fact-based methodology used to identify and address organizational and leadership development opportunities."

T. H. Easter Consulting, LLC delivers innovative, informed solutions to the toughest organizational and human resource management challenges. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with locations in Wilmington, DE, and Pittsburgh, PA, the focus is on creating enduring outcomes both for individuals and for an entire organization's culture by offering solutions in our core practice areas: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Management, Change Management, Leadership Development, Employee Engagement, HR Strategy and Management, Executive Coaching and Executive Recruitment.

