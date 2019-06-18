Thai Automotive Market Quarterly Tracker (Q3, 2018 Edition): In Q3, the Market was Propelled by the Rising Demand for Passenger Vehicles, Particularly Eco Cars & Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thai Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast, Q3 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth insight offers an overview of the market for Q3 2018 and discusses factors that will influence it in the short and the long term. In Q3, the Thai automotive market was propelled by the rising demand for passenger vehicles, particularly eco cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

In this study, total industry volume, segment volume, and share, passenger vehicles' sub-segment volume share, passenger vehicle market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, and commercial vehicle market share by the brand are discussed.

In-depth information about the market in Q3 2018, including year-on-year segment volume and market share as of Q3 2018, activities of market participants, the launch of new models, and key regulatory developments, is provided. Market outlook is also discussed, including key drivers and restraints, market canvas up to 2025, 2018 market specifics, and assessment of 2018 market specifics as of Q3 2018.

This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and developments in the Thai automotive market. It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations).

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

Thailand-Overview

TIV

Segment Volume and Share

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

PVs' Market Share by Brand

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

CVs' Market Share by Brand

Thailand-Q3 2018

YoY Segment Volume as of Q3 2018

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018

PVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018

CVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018

Market Participant Activities-Q3 2018

New Models Launched

Key Regulatory Developments- July 2018

Key Regulatory Developments- August 2018

Key Regulatory Developments- September 2018

Thailand-2018 Outlook

Market Canvas and 2018 Market Specifics

Market Canvas Up to 2025

2018 Market Specifics

Assessment of 2018 Market Specifics as of Q3 2018

2018 Market Outlook as of Q3 2018

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Appendix

Acronyms and Abbreviations

List of Exhibits

