Thailand Residential Water Treatment Systems Market to 2025
Aug 02, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: Thailand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:
- Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.
- Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia).
- Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.
- Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.
- Pitcher systems: These systems are also known as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.
- Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Definitions
II. Acronyms
III. Country profile
IV. Market measurements
V. Market drivers
VI. Market restraints
VII. Pricing trends
VIII. Market trends
IX. Market data
a) Revenue forecast, total residential water treatment market
b) Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT and UTS water treatment systems market
c) Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market
d) Revenue forecast, total point-of-use water treatment systems market
e) Market share by revenues, total point-of-use water treatment systems market
f) Revenue forecast, Point-of-entry water treatment systems market
g) Market share by revenues, Point-of-entry water treatment systems market
h) Revenue forecast, Point-of-entry replacement filters market
i) Point-of-use technology market share by revenues
j) Market share by revenues, point-of-use pricing trends
Companies Mentioned
- Amway
- Coway Co., Ltd.
- Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd.
- Mazuma Co., Ltd
- Pentair plc (Everpure)
- Siam Cast Nylon Co., Ltd (Pure)
- The 3M Company
- Thiensurat Public Company Limited
