Thanedar Announces $1m Television Ad Buy

"Michigan voters are tired of career politicians who have allowed our education system to fall into disarray, who have let our infrastructure crumble and who have let corporations pillage our natural resources," said Thanedar. "Michiganders need to know that there is a candidate running for governor who will fight to bring strong leadership back to Lansing, and I'm proud that our campaign was able to start telling our story on television earlier than any other gubernatorial campaign to date."

The campaign's ads 'Scientist' and 'Fighter' will continue airing on broadcast, cable and satellite television in the Grand Rapids, Lansing, Flint and Detroit markets as the campaign anticipates Thanedar's background as a scientist, inspirational life story and progressive message will resonate strongly with concerned Michiganders.

"We felt that it was extremely important for our campaign to make an early, substantial investment to let voters know they don't have to settle for the same establishment candidates and establishment politics that led us to today's status quo," said Thanedar. Campaign Manager Brian Spangle added "When you consider his background as a scientist, his financial savvy from having run small businesses and the adversity he's fought and overcome throughout his life, it's no surprise to see our campaign surging ahead and building momentum."

Thanedar immigrated to the United States in 1979 and became a proud United States citizen in 1988. For the past twenty-five years, Thanedar has run several small service businesses and created hundreds of jobs across the country.

Since announcing his candidacy on Jun. 8, 2017, Thanedar has visited dozens of communities across Michigan including two trips to the Upper Peninsula. His science-based, pragmatic, commonsense approach is well received by voters who are looking for a problem-solver to make Michigan work for people once again.

