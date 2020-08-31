Thanks to OurDivorce.Com, Getting a Divorce in Utah Has Never Been Easier

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting divorced is never easy, and making the difficult decision to divorce is often just the first step in a long and expensive process. In Utah, the average divorce costs over $13,000 and takes months – unless de-coupling partners work up their divorce documents together on OurDivorce.com .

After a decision to divorce, it's easy to feel lost and confused. But in truth, millions of Americans file for divorce every year. In fact, between 40 and 50 percent of married couples in the U.S. will terminate their relationship through divorce. In Utah, divorces are on the rise – so why should anyone, on top of facing the daunting process of divorce, have to shoulder the burden of thousands, even tens of thousands,of dollars in legal costs? Why should they have to wait for months just to prepare the documents needed? And why should two people seeking the same legal solution end up as bitter enemies in a drawn-out court battle? They shouldn't. Instead, they should get help from OurDivorce.com .

"In my experience, few divorcing couples want to fight, but few know how to avoid it," says Eric K. Johnson, a Utah divorce attorney and the legal expertise behind OurDivorce.com. "OurDivorce.com has made it our mission to provide the most affordable, easy-to-use, and effective, cooperative, self-service divorce process ever imagined."

OurDivorce.com is the resource that helps divorcing couples who want to keep their relationship amicable and the time and cost of divorce to a minimum. "When I realized that my own divorce was inevitable, I decided to put a project plan together to make sure all of our needs were met and we were able to preserve the positive aspects of our relationship," explained Tom Milligan, founder and CEO of OurDivorce.com. "Through cooperation and compromise, we managed to finalize our marriage in just a few days and for a fraction of the cost if we'd have used attorneys. This experience laid the groundwork for OurDivorce.com."

Divorce is difficult, but is sometimes the only answer. OurDivorce.com enables Utah couples to go their separate ways cooperatively without having to pay for attorneys they may not need. While this platform should never be considered a substitute for the services of a licensed attorney, OurDivorce.com can help Utah couples cooperate in their divorce amicably, quickly, and inexpensively. To learn more, visit us on the web at www.ourdivorce.com .

For more information contact:

Jill Blankenship

Phone: 360.632.4600

email: [email protected]



SOURCE OurDivorce.Com