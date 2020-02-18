The 10th Annual Afterlife Conference Is Not Just About Death

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual Afterlife Conference, an educational, social and spiritual forum for exploring the survival of consciousness after death, today announced its keynote speaker lineup and a series of immersive workshops. The conference is slated to take place from June 4-7, 2020 in the Chicago area.

"We are very excited about this year's event. It's an honor to have such a wealth of notable experts on our roster," said conference founder and end-of-life educator Dr. Terri Daniel. "Between the unique content presented by our keynote speakers, and the wide variety of in-depth workshops offered this year, this is our most comprehensive conference to date."

Top presenters include:

Ken Doka, PhD, senior consultant to The Hospice Foundation of America and leading expert in end-of-life care and bereavement, will share his research on the mystical experiences of the dying, and how such experiences can help the dying and grieving process.

Robert Moss, creator of Active Dreaming, a synthesis of dreamwork and shamanism, discusses how to communicate with the dead in dreams in his keynote address. He will also lead an experiential workshop on the same topic.

John Pavlovitz, a progressive Christian pastor, presents a highly anticipated talk on Waking up from the Fog of Faith, which encompasses his radical vision for a spiritually conscious America. Pavlovitz will also present an in-depth workshop on Speaking, Writing and Marketing Your Spiritual Truth.

A highlight of the conference on Sunday morning is audience readings by psychic medium Thomas John, whose work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine and the New York Post.

Additional in-depth workshops include:





JerriGrace Lyons- The Sacred Art of Death Midwifery

Sonya Lott - Identifying and Working with Complicated Grief

Ji Hyang Padma PhD- The Setting Forth - Buddhist Rituals for the Transference of Consciousness at Death

- Suzane Northrop and Austyn Wells -Mastering Mediumship

Since 2010, The Afterlife Conference has served as an educational, social and spiritual gathering place for those seeking evidence of life after death. The conference brings together scientists, physicians, religious scholars, spiritual teachers and grief counselors to share their knowledge about end-of-life care, near-death experience, after-death communication, conscious dying and conscious grieving.

The 2020 Afterlife Conference will be held at The DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel & Conference Center (2111 Butterfield Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515) June 4 through June 7, 2020.

For more information on The Afterlife Conference please visit: www.afterlifeconference.com. To arrange an interview with Afterlife Conference founder Dr. Terri Daniel, please contact Alexander Domecq at 234408@email4pr.com.

About The Afterlife Conference:

The Afterlife Conference is the premiere annual event of The Afterlife Education Foundation. Dr. Terri Daniel established the foundation in 2010 to address the lack of information on the survival of consciousness beyond physical death presented in traditional forums such as scientific or bereavement conferences. Over the years, in order to continue reaching wider audiences, the conference has expanded to include a larger spectrum of topics and interests, including multi-cultural death traditions, ceremonial work, religious scholarship, clinical practice and the intersection of spirituality and psychology. For more information on The Original Afterlife Awareness Conference visit https://afterlifeconference.com/

About Dr. Terri Daniel:

Dr. Daniel is a clinical chaplain, certified trauma professional and end-of-life educator certified in death, dying and bereavement by the Association of Death Education and Counseling. She conducts workshops throughout the U.S. to help the dying and the bereaved find healing through meditative, ceremonial and therapeutic processes that focus on inner transformation rather than external events. Dr. Daniel's work is acclaimed by physicians, hospice workers, grief counselors and clergy for its pinpoint clarity on the process of dying and grieving, and its heartfelt depiction of consciousness beyond the physical body.

