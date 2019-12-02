The 14 Best Cyber Security Courses (2019 Bundle Offering): Self-paced with Life Time Access, Certificate on Completion, Access on Android & iOS
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "14 Best Cyber Security Courses Bundle 2019" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 14 Best Cyber Security Courses Bundle 2019 features an unique set of courses, which are well taught by industry experts and help students to grasp a number of ideas like identity access and management.
Moreover, many concepts of this course are explained with a relevant example and help students to develop new skills and enhance their knowledge regarding Cyber Security.
Key Features
- Self-paced with Life Time Access
- Certificate on Completion
- Access on Android & iOS App
This bundle features the following courses:
- Web Hacking Secrets: How to Hack Legally and Earn Thousands of Dollars at HackerOne
- Learn Identity and Access Management, Become an IIQ Developer
- Constructs of Information Security Management System
- Keep Hacking and Making Money at HackerOne
- Start Hacking and Making Money Today at HackerOne
- Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 1
- Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 2
- Computer Forensics and Incident Response
- Real World Penetration Testing With NETCAT - Hands On
- Ethical Hacking - Most Advanced Level Course
- Ethical Hacking - A Hands-On Approach to Ethical Hacking
- Learn Ethical Hacking Advanced Level Using Kali linux
- Complete Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing for Web Apps
- Ethical Hacking: How Hackers Uses DigiSpark to Hack Any PC
Each course is broken into the following modules:
Web Hacking Secrets: How to Hack Legally and Earn Thousands of Dollars at HackerOne
- Start Hacking and Making Money Today at HackerOne
- Keep Hacking and Making Money at HackerOne
- Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks
- Double Your Web Hacking Rewards
- How Web Hackers Make Big Money
Learn Identity and Access Management, Become an IIQ Developer
- Why Identity and Access Management?
- General Buzz Words
- Installation
- Menu familiarize
- Authoritative Application Onboarding
- UIConfig
- Identity Mapping
- Correlation
- Javadoc and Filters
- Rules
- Active Directory as Non - authoritative application
- Active Directory Account Aggregation
- Connector Rules and Identity Mapping
- IQService
- Feature String and Pass-Through Authentication
- Group Aggregation
- Provisioning Policy
- Manage User Request and Track Request
- Workflow
- LCM Provisioning
- Approval Assignment Rule
- InterceptorScript and AfterScript
- Time Machine, Reminder and Escalation
- Email Configuration
- Understanding Certifications
- Population and Group
- WorkGroup and Capability
- Certification In Action
- Certification Rules
- Policy
- Form
- QuickLink and Transient Workflow
- LifeCycle Events
- Certification Event
- Roles
- Role Based Access Control
- LifeCycle Manager and Compliance Manager
- Manage Accounts
- Password management
- Desktop Password Reset
- Attribute Synchronization
- Manual Workitem for Non-Connected Application
- Service Standard Build
- Jenkins Build
- IntegrationConfig
- Custom Connector
- Custom Connector - LifeCycle Management
- Audit, Analytics and Reports
- Custom Reports
- Account Mapping, Application and Entitlement extended Attribute
Constructs of Information Security Management System
- Introduction to ISMS
- Setting the context
- Information security
- Information Risk Management
- Information Asset Classification
- Threat, Vulnerability and Control
- Information Security Governance
Keep Hacking and Making Money at HackerOne
- How to Impersonate a User via Insecure Log In
- Sensitive Information in Metadata
- Disclosure of Credentials
- Insecure Password Change
- Dictionary Attack
Start Hacking and Making Money Today at HackerOne
- Automatic Leakage of Password Reset Link
- Getting Access to the Account of the Logged Out User
- Insecure Processing of Credit Card Data
- Disclosure of Authentication Cookie
- User Enumeration
Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 1
- XSS via Image
- XSS via HTTP Response Splitting
- XSS via Cookie
- XSS via AngularJS Template Injection
Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 2
- XSS via XML
- XSS via location.href
- XSS via vbscript:
- From XSS to Remote Code Execution
Computer Forensics and Incident Response
- What is Computer Forensics?
- Preservation
- System Shutdown / System State
- Forensics Investigation Procedures
- Autopsy
- FTK (Forenisc Toolkit) Lab - Part 20
- Live Acquisition & Incident Response
- FTK (Forenisc Toolkit) Lab - Part 109
- Hash Calculation
- Helix Installation - Part 101
- Helix Installation - Part 201
- Forensic Acquisition Tool
- Commands on Linux
- How to use DD Command
- Practice of CFL DD
- Access Data Registry Viewer
- Volatility
- Ubuntu Installation
- CAINE Installation
- Foremost & Linux
- Lime & Linux
- Open Source Digital Forensics
Real World Penetration Testing With NETCAT - Hands On
- Introduction To Netcat
- Basic Operation Of Netcat
- Netcat Penetration Testing Features
- The Dark Side Of Netcat
- ./Reverse Shells [one-liners] - Complete Guide
- Darkest Side Of Netcat - Attack Methods
- The Darkest Side of Netcat - Post Exploitation
- The Dark Side of Netcat - Android
Ethical Hacking - Most Advanced Level Course
- Introduction
- Preparing Lab Environment
- Introduction of ethical hacking
- Footprinting And Reconnaissance
- Network Scanning
- Enumeration
- System Hacking
- Trojan, Viruses and Worms
- Social Engineering Methods
- Hacking Web Servers
- DoS - Denial of service attacks
- Session Hijacking
- Web App Vulnerabilities
- IDS, Firewall And Honeypots
- SQL Injection
Ethical Hacking - A Hands-On Approach to Ethical Hacking
- Virtual Network Lab Build
- For VirtualBox Users
- For VMWare Users
- Anonymity - Remaining Anonymous While Hacking Online
- Gathering Information - Open-source intelligence (OSINT)
- NMap
- Optimizing Kali
- Scanning for Vulnerabilities Using NESSUS
- Scanning for Vulnerabilities Using OpenVAS
- Exploiting Windows XP
- NetCat
- Exploiting Linux
- Social Engineering
- BASH Scripting for Pentesters
- Password Cracking
- Web Based Application Attacks
- Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)
Learn Ethical Hacking Advanced Level Using Kali linux
- Installing kali linux into vm
- Installing softwares, patches, and upgrades into kali linux
- Configuring services in kali linux
- Categories of kali linux tools
- Deploy Metasploitable2
- Default Gateway
- Name Server
- DHCP
- Configure Network Interface Card
- FTP Server
- SSH Server
- The Penetration Testing Life Cycle
- Tarballs
- Creation Of Tarballs
- Extracting Files From A Tarballs
- Compressing A Tarballs
- Reconnaissance Phase
- Targets Own Websites
- What is website mirroring?
- Demonstrating Website Mirroring Using HTTRACK
- Google Hacking
- Google Hacking Database
- Job Sites
- DNS - Zone Transfer
- Whois
- dnsenum
- fierce
- DMitry
- Maltego
- tcptraceroute
- tctrace
- theharvester
- Metagoofil
- Identifying target machine using ping tool
- arping
- fping
- Network Scanning Concepts
- hping3
Complete Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing for Web Apps
- Lab Setup 1 : Install WAMP
- Lab Setup 2: Install Mutillidae
- Lab Setup 3: Install Burp Suite
- SQL Injection - Attack and Defenses
- OS Command Injection - Attack and Defenses
- JSON Injection Attack using Reflected XSS Technique and Defense Measures
- Cookie Manipulation Attack and Defenses
- Username Enumeration Attack - Part 1& 2
- Brute Force Attack Technique and Defenses
- Cross Site Scripting (Reflected XXS using HTML Context)
- Cross Site Scripting (Reflected XSS using JavaScript)
- Storage Cross Site Scripting Attack - XSS Defenses
- Insecure Direct Object Reference - IDOR and Defense using File Tokens
- Insecure Direct Object Reference - IDOR and Defense using URL Tokens
- Directory Browsing / Traversal Threat Demonstration
- XXE - XML External Entity Attack
- User Agent Manipulation or Spoofing Attack
- Security miss-configuration Attack Defenses (DIR Browsing, XXE, User Agent)
- Sensitive Data Exposure Vulnerability (HTML/CSS/JS Comments)
- Hidden / Secret URL Vulnerability and Defenses
- HTML 5 Web Storage Vulnerability and Defenses
- Role Based Access Vulnerability and Defense
- CSRF - Cross Site Request Forgery Attack
- Entropy Analysis for CSRF Token
- CVSS - Common Vulnerability Scoring System
- Unvalidated URL Redirect Attack and Prevention code sample
Ethical Hacking: How Hackers Uses DigiSpark to Hack Any PC
- Introduction
- 02-Setup IDE
- 03-Introduction to DigiSpark Programming
- 04-Hacking Windows 10 on LAN
- 05-Hacking Windows 7 on WAN
