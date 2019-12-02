The 14 Best Cyber Security Courses (2019 Bundle Offering): Self-paced with Life Time Access, Certificate on Completion, Access on Android & iOS

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "14 Best Cyber Security Courses Bundle 2019" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 14 Best Cyber Security Courses Bundle 2019 features an unique set of courses, which are well taught by industry experts and help students to grasp a number of ideas like identity access and management.

Moreover, many concepts of this course are explained with a relevant example and help students to develop new skills and enhance their knowledge regarding Cyber Security.

Key Features

Self-paced with Life Time Access

Certificate on Completion

Access on Android & iOS App

This bundle features the following courses:

Web Hacking Secrets: How to Hack Legally and Earn Thousands of Dollars at HackerOne Learn Identity and Access Management, Become an IIQ Developer Constructs of Information Security Management System Keep Hacking and Making Money at HackerOne Start Hacking and Making Money Today at HackerOne Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 1 Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 2 Computer Forensics and Incident Response Real World Penetration Testing With NETCAT - Hands On Ethical Hacking - Most Advanced Level Course Ethical Hacking - A Hands-On Approach to Ethical Hacking Learn Ethical Hacking Advanced Level Using Kali linux Complete Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing for Web Apps Ethical Hacking: How Hackers Uses DigiSpark to Hack Any PC

Each course is broken into the following modules:



Web Hacking Secrets: How to Hack Legally and Earn Thousands of Dollars at HackerOne

Start Hacking and Making Money Today at HackerOne

Keep Hacking and Making Money at HackerOne

Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks

Double Your Web Hacking Rewards

How Web Hackers Make Big Money

Learn Identity and Access Management, Become an IIQ Developer

Why Identity and Access Management?

General Buzz Words

Installation

Menu familiarize

Authoritative Application Onboarding

UIConfig

Identity Mapping

Correlation

Javadoc and Filters

Rules

Active Directory as Non - authoritative application

Active Directory Account Aggregation

Connector Rules and Identity Mapping

IQService

Feature String and Pass-Through Authentication

Group Aggregation

Provisioning Policy

Manage User Request and Track Request

Workflow

LCM Provisioning

Approval Assignment Rule

InterceptorScript and AfterScript

Time Machine, Reminder and Escalation

Email Configuration

Understanding Certifications

Population and Group

WorkGroup and Capability

Certification In Action

Certification Rules

Policy

Form

QuickLink and Transient Workflow

LifeCycle Events

Certification Event

Roles

Role Based Access Control

LifeCycle Manager and Compliance Manager

Manage Accounts

Password management

Desktop Password Reset

Attribute Synchronization

Manual Workitem for Non-Connected Application

Service Standard Build

Jenkins Build

IntegrationConfig

Custom Connector

Custom Connector - LifeCycle Management

Audit, Analytics and Reports

Custom Reports

Account Mapping, Application and Entitlement extended Attribute

Constructs of Information Security Management System

Introduction to ISMS

Setting the context

Information security

Information Risk Management

Information Asset Classification

Threat, Vulnerability and Control

Information Security Governance

Keep Hacking and Making Money at HackerOne

How to Impersonate a User via Insecure Log In

Sensitive Information in Metadata

Disclosure of Credentials

Insecure Password Change

Dictionary Attack

Start Hacking and Making Money Today at HackerOne

Automatic Leakage of Password Reset Link

Getting Access to the Account of the Logged Out User

Insecure Processing of Credit Card Data

Disclosure of Authentication Cookie

User Enumeration

Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 1

XSS via Image

XSS via HTTP Response Splitting

XSS via Cookie

XSS via AngularJS Template Injection

Case Studies of Award-Winning XSS Attacks: Part 2

XSS via XML

XSS via location.href

XSS via vbscript:

From XSS to Remote Code Execution

Computer Forensics and Incident Response

What is Computer Forensics?

Preservation

System Shutdown / System State

Forensics Investigation Procedures

Autopsy

FTK (Forenisc Toolkit) Lab - Part 20

Live Acquisition & Incident Response

FTK (Forenisc Toolkit) Lab - Part 109

Hash Calculation

Helix Installation - Part 101

Helix Installation - Part 201

Forensic Acquisition Tool

Commands on Linux

How to use DD Command

Practice of CFL DD

Access Data Registry Viewer

Volatility

Ubuntu Installation

CAINE Installation

Foremost & Linux

Lime & Linux

Open Source Digital Forensics

Real World Penetration Testing With NETCAT - Hands On

Introduction To Netcat

Basic Operation Of Netcat

Netcat Penetration Testing Features

The Dark Side Of Netcat

./Reverse Shells [one-liners] - Complete Guide

Darkest Side Of Netcat - Attack Methods

The Darkest Side of Netcat - Post Exploitation

The Dark Side of Netcat - Android

Ethical Hacking - Most Advanced Level Course

Introduction

Preparing Lab Environment

Introduction of ethical hacking

Footprinting And Reconnaissance

Network Scanning

Enumeration

System Hacking

Trojan, Viruses and Worms

Social Engineering Methods

Hacking Web Servers

DoS - Denial of service attacks

Session Hijacking

Web App Vulnerabilities

IDS, Firewall And Honeypots

SQL Injection

Ethical Hacking - A Hands-On Approach to Ethical Hacking

Virtual Network Lab Build

For VirtualBox Users

For VMWare Users

Anonymity - Remaining Anonymous While Hacking Online

Gathering Information - Open-source intelligence (OSINT)

NMap

Optimizing Kali

Scanning for Vulnerabilities Using NESSUS

Scanning for Vulnerabilities Using OpenVAS

Exploiting Windows XP

NetCat

Exploiting Linux

Social Engineering

BASH Scripting for Pentesters

Password Cracking

Web Based Application Attacks

Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)

Learn Ethical Hacking Advanced Level Using Kali linux

Installing kali linux into vm

Installing softwares, patches, and upgrades into kali linux

Configuring services in kali linux

Categories of kali linux tools

Deploy Metasploitable2

Default Gateway

Name Server

DHCP

Configure Network Interface Card

FTP Server

SSH Server

The Penetration Testing Life Cycle

Tarballs

Creation Of Tarballs

Extracting Files From A Tarballs

Compressing A Tarballs

Reconnaissance Phase

Targets Own Websites

What is website mirroring?

Demonstrating Website Mirroring Using HTTRACK

Google Hacking

Google Hacking Database

Job Sites

DNS - Zone Transfer

Whois

dnsenum

fierce

DMitry

Maltego

tcptraceroute

tctrace

theharvester

Metagoofil

Identifying target machine using ping tool

arping

fping

Network Scanning Concepts

hping3

Complete Ethical Hacking & Penetration Testing for Web Apps

Lab Setup 1 : Install WAMP

Lab Setup 2: Install Mutillidae

Lab Setup 3: Install Burp Suite

SQL Injection - Attack and Defenses

OS Command Injection - Attack and Defenses

JSON Injection Attack using Reflected XSS Technique and Defense Measures

Cookie Manipulation Attack and Defenses

Username Enumeration Attack - Part 1& 2

Brute Force Attack Technique and Defenses

Cross Site Scripting (Reflected XXS using HTML Context)

Cross Site Scripting (Reflected XSS using JavaScript)

Storage Cross Site Scripting Attack - XSS Defenses

Insecure Direct Object Reference - IDOR and Defense using File Tokens

Insecure Direct Object Reference - IDOR and Defense using URL Tokens

Directory Browsing / Traversal Threat Demonstration

XXE - XML External Entity Attack

User Agent Manipulation or Spoofing Attack

Security miss-configuration Attack Defenses (DIR Browsing, XXE, User Agent)

Sensitive Data Exposure Vulnerability (HTML/CSS/JS Comments)

Hidden / Secret URL Vulnerability and Defenses

HTML 5 Web Storage Vulnerability and Defenses

Role Based Access Vulnerability and Defense

CSRF - Cross Site Request Forgery Attack

Entropy Analysis for CSRF Token

CVSS - Common Vulnerability Scoring System

Unvalidated URL Redirect Attack and Prevention code sample

Ethical Hacking: How Hackers Uses DigiSpark to Hack Any PC

Introduction

02-Setup IDE

03-Introduction to DigiSpark Programming

04-Hacking Windows 10 on LAN

05-Hacking Windows 7 on WAN

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdbmtb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

