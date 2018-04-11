The 17th Annual Surface Water Quality Conference Invites Heavy Hitters to Exhibit and Sponsor at StormCon Denver

Since the first show in 2002, StormCon has become the premiere event in the stormwater industry to connect face-to-face with highly qualified leads and ensure the most cost-effective, brand-building exposure. Bringing together thousands of stormwater professionals in the public and private sector with hundreds of manufacturers, distributors, and providers of next-generation storm- and surface-water quality products and services, StormCon is a distinguished and highly visible platform for exhibitors looking to become a thought leader and go-to brand in the industry.

For those interested in further capitalizing on this unique opportunity, StormCon has a number of sponsorship opportunities to drive brand awareness and engagement, bring even more attendees to exhibitor booths, and increase the likelihood of foot traffic turning into sales.

The Expo Hall, the networking hub of the event, is where exhibitors will answer questions and display the largest lineup of emerging solutions to restore waterways in urban areas, breathe new life into local community stormwater plans and Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) programs, and address increasingly imminent watershed protection and stormwater management challenges.

In addition to the Expo Hall, the vast networking events at StormCon will include an opening reception and general session, buffet-style luncheons, complimentary refreshment gatherings, and a gala reception featuring fine dining, passed hors d'oeuvres, live music, and relaxed entertainment.

Distinguish your company from the competition—exhibit and/or become a sponsor at StormCon Denver to showcase your stormwater and surface water quality tools and equipment, network with potential partners, and cultivate authentic connections with your best prospects.

To check out the courses and events on tap this year, the 2018 Conference Program is available at www.StormCon.com. Registration is open, but spots are filling up quickly. Register today to save with Early Bird pricing!

About Forester Media

Forester Media produces StormCon® and publishes books and award-winning trade magazines, including Stormwater, Erosion Control, and Water Efficiency. Forester University, a division of Forester Media, offers continuing education and professional development live and on-demand webinars for industry professionals.

Contact

Brigette Burich

Events Director

Forester Media

805-679-7631

bburich@forester.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-17th-annual-surface-water-quality-conference-invites-heavy-hitters-to-exhibit-and-sponsor-at-stormcon-denver-300628353.html

SOURCE StormCon

Related Links

https://www.stormcon.com

