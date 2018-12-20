The 2018 Amlodipine Market in China: Analysis & Outlook Through 2013-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The incidence of hypertension is increasing in China with the development of the economy, the change of lifestyle and the aging of the population.

It is estimated that at the end of 2017, there were about 330 million hypertensive patients in China, i.e., one in every three Chinese adults has high blood pressure. With the increasing number of hypertensive patients, the market size of antihypertensive drugs is also growing.

Amlodipine is a third-generation calcium antagonist used to treat chronic stable angina and hypertension. It can reduce the risk of hospitalization for angina and the risk of coronary reacquainting. The brand-name Amlodipine is Pfizer's Norvasc.

In 1989, Amlodipine tablets were launched in the U.K. under the trade name Istin, and Amlodipine capsules were launched in Belgium under the trade name Amlor. In 1992, Norvasc was approved by the FDA as a new molecular entity (NME).

According to the report, after Amlodipine entered China, the market size of Amlodipine kept rising until 2013. From 2013 to 2017, however, the sales revenue declined because of the fall in average price and the competition from other antihypertensive drugs. Apart from Pfizer's Norvasc, generic drugs by Chinese companies have been marketed successively.

The CFDA has issued dozens of Amlodipine production approvals, which means that there are dozens of Amlodipine manufacturers on the market. But the market is still dominated by Pfizer's brand-name drug. In 2017, the market size of Amlodipine in China was about CNY 730 million.

By sales value, the market share of Pfizer exceeded 80%. The other major market players were Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Shanghai Haini Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., China Resources Saike Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kunming Sinoway Natural Pharmaceuticals, and Suzhou Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

It is expected that as the incidence of hypertension continues to increase, China's Amlodipine market will still have some growth potential in the next few years.



