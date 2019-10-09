The 3-Foot Circle® Gets Golfers Down in Two Shots from the Edge of the Green

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Golf Products™ is proud to announce the launch of the 3-Foot Circle®. The 3-Foot Circle is a short-game training aid developed to improve putting, chipping, pitching and bunker play skills.

Getting down in two shots from the edge of the green can be a challenge. The 3-Foot Circle provides a straightforward and ingenious approach to mastering your approach to the cup. First, master the 3-foot putt. Second, practice hitting into the 3-Foot Circle from increasing distances from the cup up to the edge of the green. Then chip and pitch into the 3-Foot Circle from different distances off the green. The more strokes golfers get into the cup when putting, and into the circle with chips and pitches, the better their scores become.

"Golfers want to get down in two shots from around the green, but the reality is this often turns into three or four shots, or more," says Simple Golf Products Vice President of Development Joe Muller. "The 3-Foot Circle trains golfers to consistently hit the ball to within 3 feet of the cup and to master the 3-foot putt. It's the 1-2 punch for cutting strokes off your golf game."

The 3-Foot Circle practice aid includes a 4.25" diameter disc, which is the same diameter as the cup, together with a 3-foot cord. One end of the cord is inserted through a hole in the center of the disc, the disc is then placed in the top of the cup, and the cord extended along each of the eight radial lines in the disc. Placing a marker at the outer end of the cord, after each time it has been extended, results in eight evenly spaced markers forming a circle 3 feet from the outer edge of the cup.

About Simple Golf Products™

At Simple Golf Products, our mission is to put the simple back into golf. We develop simple, easy-to-use, golf training products that are portable and affordable. Whether an expert, a novice, or somewhere in between, you'll benefit from our smart and straightforward approach to improving your golf score.

