The 4th Taizhou short film contest concludes successfully

The film Gone With The Wind outperformed other films and won awards for best film, best director, and best editing in the major contest. The best award in short film contest unit and in Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan and other international contest unit were won by The Lost Eraser and Gone. Rattle won the best film award in the side contest themed "The Beauty of Taizhou". Wang Jinsong, got his best actor award for his portrayal of Wang Bin in Crab. Guo Yue, the leading actress in Xiao Ying scored for the best actress award.

The previous three contests have made the contest a brand culture festival in Taizhou and the influence of the contest in China and even the international arena keeps expanding. Besides the major contest and short film contest, a new unit was introduced for out-of-mainland-China contestants. 51 films from 16 countries including USA, German, France, Japan, South Korea and Singapore and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions participated in the contest.

In the awarding ceremony, Taizhou government also reached agreement with Beijing Film Academy and associations such as China Film Association on cooperation in fields including contest branding, movie base building, personnel training, film shooting and television creation base construction. The contest tapped into and unleashed the charm of Taizhou's time-honored culture, accelerated the development of culture industry and attracted relevant talents. It also contributes to branding of Taizhou short film contest as a high-level and influential platform and making of Taizhou as a hotspot for short film industry in the new era.

SOURCE Taizhou Communist Youth League Committee