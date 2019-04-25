The $795+ Million Microprinting Market by 2026: Global Outlook Study, 2019
DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microprinting - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Microprinting market accounted for $426.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $795.18 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include development and introduction of innovative products and standards and regulations in the banking sector. However, increasing digitization is restricting market growth.
Microprinting is an anti-counterfeit technique of printing very small text which is not legible for the naked eye unless overblown many folds on a note or item. It is being used in packaging, ID cards, bank checks and other items of value for security purpose. The computer scanner and photocopier machinery cannot view the micro print and thus display it in the form of line or dots.
Based on the end user, the banking & finance has a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from banking and financial sectors for anti-counterfeit tools and printers for fake prevention. It uses microprinting for various banking documents, including check slips, currency/banknotes, financial or payment cards, ID cards.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the acceptance of microprinting technology. The Asia Pacific is witnessing increased use of microprinting technology-based printers due to the presence of a large number of bank and finance organizations, government agencies, and corporate companies.
Some of the key players in global microprinting market are Source Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Hewlett-Packard Company, Saueressig GmbH Co KG, Xerox Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Brady Inc., Huber Group, Saueressig GmbH Co KG Team NiSCA, Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG, Micro Format Inc., William Frick & Company, Gallas Label & Decal, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Printegra, Matica Technologies AG and Ricoh Company Ltd.
