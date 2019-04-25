The $795+ Million Microprinting Market by 2026: Global Outlook Study, 2019

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microprinting - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Microprinting market accounted for $426.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $795.18 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include development and introduction of innovative products and standards and regulations in the banking sector. However, increasing digitization is restricting market growth.

Microprinting is an anti-counterfeit technique of printing very small text which is not legible for the naked eye unless overblown many folds on a note or item. It is being used in packaging, ID cards, bank checks and other items of value for security purpose. The computer scanner and photocopier machinery cannot view the micro print and thus display it in the form of line or dots.

Based on the end user, the banking & finance has a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from banking and financial sectors for anti-counterfeit tools and printers for fake prevention. It uses microprinting for various banking documents, including check slips, currency/banknotes, financial or payment cards, ID cards.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the acceptance of microprinting technology. The Asia Pacific is witnessing increased use of microprinting technology-based printers due to the presence of a large number of bank and finance organizations, government agencies, and corporate companies.

Some of the key players in global microprinting market are Source Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Hewlett-Packard Company, Saueressig GmbH Co KG, Xerox Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Brady Inc., Huber Group, Saueressig GmbH Co KG Team NiSCA, Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG, Micro Format Inc., William Frick & Company, Gallas Label & Decal, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Printegra, Matica Technologies AG and Ricoh Company Ltd.

Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Microprinting Market, By Print Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Double-Sided

5.3 Single-Sided



6 Global Microprinting Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Infrared Ink Marking

6.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Invisible Marking

6.4 Micro-Embossing

6.5 Magnetic Ink

6.6 Special Inks

6.7 Other Types



7 Global Microprinting Market, By Pattern

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Color

7.3 Monochrome



8 Global Microprinting Market, By Substrate Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paper

8.3 Metal

8.4 Plastic



9 Global Microprinting Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Identity (ID) Cards

9.3 Labels

9.4 Currency

9.5 Stamps

9.6 Bank Cheques

9.7 Corporate

9.8 Defence

9.9 Other Applications



10 Global Microprinting Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare

10.3 Education

10.4 Government

10.5 Banking & Finance

10.6 Consumer Electronics

10.7 Packaging

10.8 Other End Users



11 Global Microprinting Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Source Technologies

13.2 Domino Printing Sciences PLC

13.3 Hewlett-Packard Company

13.4 Saueressig GmbH Co. KG

13.5 Xerox Corporation

13.6 Videojet Technologies Inc.

13.7 Brady Inc.

13.8 Huber Group

13.9 Saueressig GmbH Co KG

13.10 Team NiSCA

13.11 Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG

13.12 Micro Format Inc.

13.13 William Frick & Company

13.14 Gallas Label & Decal

13.15 Zebra Technologies Corporation

13.16 Printegra

13.17 Matica Technologies AG

13.18 Ricoh Company Ltd.



