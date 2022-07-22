The Advocate is Urging a Navy Veteran with Recently Diagnosed Lung Cancer in Illinois or Anywhere in the USA to Call the Remarkable Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano if Before 1982 They Had Routine Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy or at Work-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

CHICAGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Illinois or anywhere in the USA to call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000 if before 1982 they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 if they are capable of getting specific about how they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work. Without this type of specific information about asbestos exposure before 1982-compensation may not be possible. https://meso.dandell.com

The Advocate says. "If your husband or dad has been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last 12 months and he can get specific about his exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. As we mentioned financial compensation for a person like this might be substantial-if as mentioned they can get specific of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982." https://meso.dandell.com

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Chicago, Springfield, Rockford, Peoria or anywhere in Illinois.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at one Illinois's two dozen power plants, steel mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

