The agricultural surfactants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.46%

The agricultural surfactants market is projected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.46%. The market is driven by the rise in the demand for agrochemicals, adoption of modern agricultural practices, and increase in demand for green solutions; for example, the emerging use of bio-based surfactants. On the other hand, the use of genetically modified seeds is one of the major restraints in the growth of the agricultural surfactants market.



Bio-based segment is projected to boost the growth of agricultural surfactants through 2022.

Based on substrate type, the bio-based segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.This is attributed to the growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations on synthetic surfactants in regions such as Europe and North America.



Moreover, bio-based surfactants can be used as alternatives to synthetic surfactants due to their environment-friendly, biodegradable, and less toxic characteristics.



The herbicides segment was the largest market in 2017.

The herbicides segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural surfactants market in 2017.Agricultural surfactants are mainly used with water-based herbicide spray solutions as they accentuate the emulsifying, dispersing, spreading, wetting, or other surface modifying properties of liquids.



Surfactants are almost always present in herbicide treatment solutions with the aim to improve spray droplet retention on and penetration of active ingredients into plant foliage.



North America was the largest market in 2017.

North America was the largest agricultural surfactants market in 2017.This dominance can be attributed to the high adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture in this region.



In addition, major players such as DowDuPont and Helena Chemical Company are investing more in R&D to develop new and innovative products.



The breakdown of the primaries on the basis of company type, designation, and region, conducted during the research study, is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 39%

• By Designation: C-Level – 35%, D-level – 25%, and Others* – 40%

• By Region: Americas – 20%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 45%, and RoW – 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

Note: Tier 1: Revenue > USD 1 billion; Tier 2: Revenue USD 500 million–< USD 1 billion; Tier 3: Revenue < USD 500 million



The global market for agricultural surfactants is dominated by large players such as DowDuPont (US), BASF (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Evonik (Germany), and Solvay (Belgium). Some of the emerging players in the agricultural surfactants market include Huntsman Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Clariant (Switzerland), Helena Chemical Company (US), Croda International (UK), Stepan Company (US), and Wilbur-Ellis Company (US).



Research Coverage

This report analyzes the agricultural surfactants market across different types and regions.It aims at estimating the market size, in terms of value and volume, and future growth potential of this market across different segments—type, application, substrate type, crop type, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall agricultural surfactants market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitor landscape better, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help the stakeholders to understand the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



