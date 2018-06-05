The American College of Financial Services to Host 13th Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals

The CAAFP will focus on addressing the wealth gap in the African American community through the Double by 2027 Initiative, which aims to significantly increase the number of African American financial advisors by 2027. The event will feature thought leaders from a variety of industries, including:

John W. Rogers, Jr. , Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments

, Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments The Honorable Senator Nina Turner , President of Our Revolution and noted political analyst

, President of Our Revolution and noted political analyst Dr. Marc Lamont Hill , Academician, host of BET News and a political contributor for CNN

, Academician, host of BET News and a political contributor for CNN Simon T. Bailey , CEO of Simone T. Bailey International

"I am pleased to participate in The American College of Financial Services' 13th Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals, which is at the forefront of establishing actionable plans for our industry to significantly increase the number of African American advisors," said featured speaker John W. Rogers, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments. "I feel strongly about this important mission as it will help increase minority participation in the professional services sector, where wealth creation occurs."

Jocelyn Wright, adjunct faculty member at The College, said, "The issue of wealth disparity in the African American community is an important one and has long been neglected by the financial services industry. With greater diversity among financial advisers, more communities will be better served with the right advice and guidance for building, protecting and growing wealth. We are excited to once again bring together leading companies from across the financial services profession to address this serious issue and further the education and advancement of African American financial professionals."

The CAAFP has increased in influence and prominence from its inception, growing from less than 20 attendees to its current following between 500-600 attendees each year. Leading financial services companies such as Northwestern Mutual, Prudential, Edward Jones and New York Life will be represented at this event.

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest non-profit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College offers prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®) and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders of the financial services profession. For more information, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu.

About Ariel Investments, LLCC

Ariel Investments, LLC is a money management firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City and Sydney. Ariel Investments serves individual and institutional investors through its no-load mutual funds and separate accounts. As of April 30, 2018, firm-wide assets under management are $13.4 billion.

