NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The antistatic agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2024 in terms of value.



The antistatic agents market is projected to grow from USD 437 million in 2019 to USD 594 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. Rising population, ongoing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are the main factors that have led to the growth of packaging, electronics, and textiles industries across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the antistatic agents market, worldwide. Volatility in the prices of raw materials and the formulation and stringent implementation of rules & regulations related to packaging films used in the food & beverages industry are expected to restrain the growth of the antistatic agents market.



The ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Based on product, the ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment of the antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value and volume.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high processing stability of ethoxylated fatty acid amines and improved performance benefits offered by them as compared to other types of antistatic agents.



Ethoxylated fatty acid amines are the widely used antistatic agents in the manufacturing of films & sheets used in the packaging industry to remove or reduce the static charge build-up over their surfaces.



The polypropylene segment is projected to lead the antistatic agents market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Based on polymer, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2018, in terms of volume.The growth of the polypropylene segment can be attributed to the low electrical conductivity and good chemical and fatigue resistance offered by polypropylene.



Hence, polypropylene is widely used in the manufacturing of rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films.



The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024, in terms of both, value and volume.

The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume.The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the increasing demand for antistatic agents from countries such as China and India.



China is a major consumer of antistatic agents in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased consumption of these agents in the packaging and automotive industries of the country. In terms of volume, the antistatic agents market in China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for antistatic agents from the packaging and textiles industries of the country.



Breakdown of the primary interviews for the report on the antistatic agents market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 11%, Tier 2 –33%, and Tier 3 – 56%

• By Designation – C Level – 20%, D-Level Executives – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region – North America – 36%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 14%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 14%



The leading manufacturers of antistatic agents profiled in this report are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Croda International PLC. (UK), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), PolyOne Corporation (US), Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and Kao Group (Japan).



Research Coverage

The report covers the antistatic agents market based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the antistatic agents market across the globe.



The report provides insights on the following:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various products and polymers of antistatic agents offered by top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming developments in the field of antistatic agents, R&D activities carried out for the development of new and innovative antistatic agents, and their new applications in various end-use industries

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments undertaken in the antistatic agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the antistatic agents market



