The application container market size is estimated to be USD 1.20 billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the application container market include the growing need for business agility and faster time to market, and large-scale modernization of existing business-critical applications. However, security concerns and skill gaps in the market are expected to hinder the market growth.



The telecommunications and IT vertical is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018

The telecommunication and Information Technology (IT) vertical is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018.The ongoing application modernization to empower a digital customer experience and the need for agile business applications would drive the application container market in the telecommunications and IT vertical.



The application container technology helps enterprises enhance their core competencies, such as network connectivity, security, customer relationships, and end-to-end services level monitoring. The application container technology enables telecommunications and IT organizations to optimize their application's infrastructure resource utilization and save operating cost.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The major countries that are expected to witness high growth rates in this region include Singapore, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand, and other countries.



Companies in this region are transforming their core business applications, which makes them responsive to business changes.From the private to public sectors, all are embracing the application container technology.



For instance, in Singapore, the government's digital services team at GoVTech has been using Nectar for building applications.Nectar stands for Next-generation Container Architecture and is a codename given to on-premises Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).



The emergence of DevOps is expected to drive the growth of the application container market in this region. A recent study in APAC showed that organizations who have adopted DevOps are expected to display a positive impact on the application container market share.



The break-up profiles of the primary discussion participants are given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (35%), and Tier 3 (25%)

• By Designation: C-Level (45%), Director Level (30%), and Manager Level (25%)

• By Region: North America (35%), APAC (30%), Europe (20%), and RoW (15%)



The following key application container vendors are profiled in the report:

IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), VMware (US), Apprenda (US), Joyent (US), Rancher Labs (US), SUSE (Germany), Sysdig (US), Jelastic (US), Kontena (Finland), Mesosphere (US), Puppet (US), Twistlock (US), Weaveworks (UK), CA Technologies (US), Oracle (US), Nimble Storage (US), BlueData (US), Apcera (US), Cisco (US), Red Hat (US), Docker (US), and Portworx (US).



Research Coverage

The global application container market has been segmented by service, deployment mode, organization size, application area, vertical, and region.A detailed analysis of the regions has been done to provide insights into the potential future business opportunities across major regions.



In addition to this, the strength of services portfolio and business strategy excellence are some of the other MarketsandMarkets analysis included in the report.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help leaders/new entrants in the application container market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the application container market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different regions.

2. The report help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report help stakeholders understand strategies of competitors and gain more insights to better their position in the market.



