NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global biochips market is expected to grow considerably over the forecast years of 2019-2027. Factors like growing investments for R&D, government funding and increasing demand for personalized medicines is expected to lead to a 20.63% CAGR for this market by the end of 2027. Extensive diagnostic application and the major integration of biochips for analytical studies of effectors triggering changes in the environment are influential for the uptake of biochips in the current market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05313315



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global biochip market is very dynamic with respect to the presence of many international players.Most of these companies are engaged for the determination of new varieties of biochip research and development.



They are trying to compete with each other by providing the same characteristics at similar prices or by similar features at competitive prices. The progress in the technology and innovations of the biochips, biotechnology, and biosensors have resulted in several new applications of biomedical devices, thereby, providing several opportunities for the biochips market to expand.

Segmentation of the global biochip market is done according to the substrates, types, and end users.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global biochips market is carried out over North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of World.The Asia Pacific biochips market is expected to rise with the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2027, driven by the emerging economies of countries like Japan, India, and China.



The increasing investment in the biochips R&D, supportive incentives from the governments and the solidifying presence of CROs in the region are propagating the market expansion.

Conversely, North America leads the market by capturing the largest market share of xx% in the year 2018. Large-scale research projects in biosciences coupled with the advancements in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology sector of North America are presenting lucrative opportunities to the regional market for further developments.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Collaboration, partnerships, acquisition, & product launch are some of the key strategies followed by several enterprises within the global biochips market. Eminent companies like the IMGENEX, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Samsung Electronics Inc., Cepheid Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Biochain Institute Inc., Agilent Technology Inc., Gamida for Life Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck GmbH, OriGene Technologies Inc., Cybrdi Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. and bioMérieux SA are competitively operating in the global biochips market.



Companies mentioned

1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGY INC.

2. BIOCHAIN INSTITUTE INC.

3. BIOMERIEUX SA

4. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

5. CEPHEID INC.

6. CYBRDI INC.

7. FLUIDIGM CORPORATION

8. GAMIDA FOR LIFE GROUP

9. ILLUMINA INC.

10. IMGENEX

11. MERCK GMBH

12. ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

13. PERKINELMER INC.

14. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS INC.

15. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05313315



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

