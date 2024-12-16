The Association Podcast: Illuminating Association Leadership and Innovation

Hosted by Jake Toohey, Ben Muscolino, and Gretchen Steenstra, The Association Podcast delivers expert insights on leadership, innovation, and association trends. Stream it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Special thanks to 2024 sponsors Impexium and BillHighway.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association Podcast, accessible at theassociationpodcast.com, continues to serve as a vital platform for association professionals, offering deep insights into industry challenges and innovative solutions. Hosted by industry veterans Jake Toohey of Adage Technologies, Ben Muscolino of Breezio and AMS Geek, and Gretchen Steenstra of DelCor, the podcast leverages over five decades of combined experience in association technology to provide listeners with expert perspectives and actionable strategies.

The Association Podcast is available for streaming on leading platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify making it easy for listeners to stay informed and inspired wherever they are.

In 2024, The Association Podcast has hosted a series of distinguished guests, offering listeners a wealth of knowledge and diverse viewpoints. Here are a few of the featured guests on The Association Podcast from 2024:

Walter Bond : Former NBA player and National Speakers Association Hall of Fame keynote speaker, Walter Bond , shared his journey from professional sports to motivational speaking, emphasizing the significance of associations in personal and professional development.

Mark Dorsey , FASAE, CAE: CEO of the Construction Specifications Institute, Mark Dorsey , discussed transformative leadership, detailing his experience in organizational restructuring and membership revitalization.

Brittany Carter : President and CEO of CBIS, Brittany Carter , explored innovative approaches in the association sector, highlighting the importance of storytelling and non-dues revenue generation.

Michael Hoffman : CEO of Gather Voices, Michael Hoffman , returned to discuss advancements in member engagement through video content and the integration of AI tools within associations.

Patrick Dorsey : EVP of Impexium, Patrick Dorsey , waded into the critical role of data-driven decisions in advancing associations.

Tim McLaughlin : Managing Partner at Cofounders Capital - Tim McLaughlin , discussed the power of community-driven innovation for membership organizations.

Mark Wallach : CEO Emeritus at Engagement Mobile Strategies - Mark Wallach discussed the evolving landscape of association marketing and effective communication strategies.

Robert Barnes : CEO and cofounder at Betty Bot, Robert Barnes explored the intersection of emerging technology and member experience.

Morgan Roth : Chief Marketing Officer at Muscular Dystrophy Association - Morgan Roth shared insights into optimizing membership retention strategies and implementing effective governance frameworks.

Reflecting on the podcast's success in 2024, the co-hosts shared their gratitude: "We are incredibly thankful for the support of Impexium and BillHighway as our 2024 Sponsor and Annual Production Partner," said Ben Muscolino. "Their partnership has been instrumental in helping us deliver meaningful content to our listeners and elevate conversations around innovation in the association space." Gretchen Steenstra added, "Having a platform like The Association Podcast highlights unique journeys and experiences in our space. It's been rewarding to showcase individuals who are already leading or yet to be known and showcase their expertise." Jake Toohey also reinforced the fulfilling nature of running the podcast by stating, "the guests we had in 2024 really didn't hold back on sharing strategies about what's worked and what hasn't. The association business conversations layered into the stories about people's journeys makes this fun and rewarding every time".

The Association Podcast remains committed to delivering valuable content that addresses the evolving needs of association professionals and fosters a community of learning and innovation within the industry.

For more information and to listen to episodes, visit theassociationpodcast.com or find The Association Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

