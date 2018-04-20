The ATOM Group honored as one of Boston's Tech Madness finalists

The group encompasses a broad range of Boston's private, venture capital-backed or bootstrapped companies, as well as a separate bracket of 16 publicly traded companies. The contest asks the Boston innovation community to vote for the startups they would invest in.

ATOM Partner, Jason Sgro says, "ATOM is thrilled to be competing against some of the area's most exciting companies, including Toast, iBoss, Flywire, Truefit, Wordstream and many others. There are even a few ATOM clients in the competition with us, which is truly amazing."

With over 750 clients served over the last 10 years, ATOM is now recognized throughout the Boston Area for its customer focus and dedication to serving clients with leadership, technology and security challenges.

To learn more about ATOM visit us at https://www.theatomgroup.com.

