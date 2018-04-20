The ATOM Group honored as one of Boston's Tech Madness finalists

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The ATOM Group, www.theatomgroup.com, has been recognized as one of Boston's 2018 March Madness Tech Finalists. A fast-moving batch of 64 Boston-area companies were honored on March 27th in American Inno's Tech Madness competition. The full list of private and public companies recognized is available from Bostinno.
The group encompasses a broad range of Boston's private, venture capital-backed or bootstrapped companies, as well as a separate bracket of 16 publicly traded companies. The contest asks the Boston innovation community to vote for the startups they would invest in.
ATOM Partner, Jason Sgro says, "ATOM is thrilled to be competing against some of the area's most exciting companies, including Toast, iBoss, Flywire, Truefit, Wordstream and many others. There are even a few ATOM clients in the competition with us, which is truly amazing."
With over 750 clients served over the last 10 years, ATOM is now recognized throughout the Boston Area for its customer focus and dedication to serving clients with leadership, technology and security challenges.
