The Audio Drama Initiative Produces Video Series Using Breakthrough Technology

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Audio Drama Initiative, an entertainment company dedicated to the production of serialized audio dramatic works in podcast form, announced today that their most recent acclaimed project, Closing the Distance, is being made into a video series.

Closing the Distance-The video anthology produced using breakthrough technology, based on the acclaimed podcast series created by The Audio Drama Initiative. Executive producers: Lou Aronica and Mitchell Maxwell.

A set of ten monologues about life in quarantine, the highly rated audio drama featured performances by Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kelli O'Hara, and Kathleen Turner, among others. The subjects covered a wide range of stories about life in isolation during the pandemic with treatments that were at turns tragic and comic, stark and hopeful.

The pilot for the series includes two of these stories, "Being Seen" about a self-proclaimed trophy wife facing new realities, and "The Man Who Couldn't Google" about a neurotic writer who panics when he loses his glasses. Shot in Los Angeles utilizing a technology that allows for high-definition cinematography in a contactless environment, the pilot was directed remotely in New York. All SAG-AFTRA regulations were followed to ensure the safety of the performers and crew.

The Audio Drama Initiative has released two other successful audio dramas through podcast networks. Little Did I Know was the first Broadway-level podcast musical, featuring Broadway and film stars including Richard Kind, Patrick Page, and Lesli Margherita with music by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers, Thoroughly Modern Millie), and lyrics by Oscar and Golden Globe winner Dean Pitchford (Flashdance, Footloose) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After). The show reached #3 on the Apple Podcasts arts charts. The Thursday Night Club is a Christmas story starring YouTube sensation Kurt Hugo Schneider and singer Madilyn Bailey. It garnered a five-star average listener rating and reached #34 on the Apple podcasts arts chart.

Prior to founding The Audio Drama Initiative, the producers released three other audio dramas, including This is Rage which reached #16 on the iTunes charts.

About the Audio Drama Initiative:

The Audio Drama Initiative (https://www.audiodramainitiative.com) was founded in 2019 by long-time book industry veteran and New York Times bestselling author Lou Aronica and multi-award-winning Broadway and Hollywood producer Mitchell Maxwell.

Aronica launched the Star Wars extended universe, has delivered more than two dozen novelists from a standing start to the New York Times bestseller list, and is a multiple New York Times bestselling author himself. Maxwell has won every award Broadway has to offer, including the Tony and the Pulitzer, with more than sixty-five theatrical productions to his credit, including the blockbuster hit Stomp! In addition, he has produced eight feature films, including the movie version of his Pulitzer Prize-winning play Dinner with Friends.

