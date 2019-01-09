NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The automated feeding systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The automated feeding systems market is estimated to account for nearly USD 5.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach nearly USD 7.4 billion by 2023. The market is driven by the increasing preference of farm owners to automate processes for reducing operating costs and losses associated with manual feeding techniques. However, the major challenge faced by stakeholders is the lack of standardization of feeding equipment and feeding lines. In addition, high capital requirement at the initial stage of installation may discourage small and medium-sized farms from automating the feeding process.



The rail guided feeding systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2018.

On the basis of type, the automated feeding systems market is segmented into rail-guided, conveyor, and self-propelled feeding systems.The rail guided feeding systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018.



These systems have gained popularity among farms, due to their durability and low maintenance cost. Currently, rail-guided feed wagons are witnessing a significant demand in the market, as it is possible to save time and achieve greater flexibility by using these systems, compared to conventional feed mixer wagons.



The ruminants segment in the automated feeding systems market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2023.



Based on livestock, the ruminants segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the automated feeding systems market between 2018 and 2023.Ruminants are a source of milk and meat, and the quality of these products depends on the quality of the feed as well as the efficiency and preciseness of the feeding process.



Thus, advanced technological animal feeding systems help in the reduction of microbial-related diseases in ruminants, improves the feed efficiency, and animal growth. These factors are projected to significantly drive the automated feeding systems market during the forecast period.



The automated feeding systems market is projected to witness a high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The automated feeding systems market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.The increasing modernization of animal production techniques in the Asia Pacific region is also providing opportunities for the automated feeding industry, which has further impacted the rise in the need for commercial feed among farmers in the region.



Thus, these are the major factors driving the automated feeding systems market in the Asia Pacific region.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45 %, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-Level – 47%, D-Level – 24%, and Others* – 29%

• By Region: North America – 15%, Europe –45%, Asia Pacific – 30% and RoW** – 10%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa



Leading players profiled in this report:

• GEA (Germany)

• DeLaval (Sweden)

• Trioliet (Netherlands)

• Fullwood Packo (UK)

• AfiMilk (Israel)

• Lely Holding (Netherlands)

• VDL Agrotech (Netherlands)

• Sum-it Computer (UK)

• Boumatic LLC (US)

• Pellon Group Oy (Finland)

• Davisway (Australia)

• Dairymaster (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the automated feeding systems market on the basis of system, livestock, offerings, type, function, technology, and region. To offer valuable insights, this report has focused on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the automated feeding systems market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the automated feeding systems market

• To gain wide information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and the key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the automated feeding systems market is flourishing



