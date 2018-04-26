LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive ceramics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022.



The automotive ceramics market is expected to grow from USD 1.59 billion in 2017 to USD 2.05 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the automotive ceramics market can be attributed to the increasing demand for automotive ceramics for automotive engine parts, automotive exhaust systems, automotive electronics, and other applications across the globe. Automotive ceramics find application in automotive component manufacturing due to their unique properties. Contrary to conventional materials (metals and plastics), automotive ceramic products are lighter in weight, durable, and have better corrosion resistance properties.



However, higher cost of automotive ceramics than their substitutes restrains the growth of the automotive ceramics market.



Among materials, the alumina oxide ceramic segment accounted for the largest share of the automotive ceramics market in 2016 in terms of value.

Alumina oxide was the largest material segment of the automotive ceramics market, in terms of value, in 2016.Automotive ceramics are advanced technical ceramics, which exhibit characteristics such as superior performance, safety, dependability, and environmental sustainability.



These materials can efficiently function under extreme conditions such as high temperature, pressure, radiation, and corrosive exposures. These characteristics of automotive ceramics are attracting several companies to use automotive ceramics as a substitute for conventional materials in automotive component manufacturing.



The Asia Pacific automotive ceramics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific automotive ceramics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.An increase in manufacturing activities combined with the region's emergence as a cost-effective production hub is expected to drive the automotive ceramics market.



The automotive ceramic manufacturers are shifting to this region mainly due to the developing local markets and greater manufacturing competitiveness of developing economies in APAC. The growth of the APAC automotive ceramics market is mainly driven by China, South Korea, and Japan, as these countries account for large shares of the APAC automotive ceramics market.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary interviews for the report on the automotive ceramics market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 –22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation – C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

• By Region – North America – 50%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America – 10%



Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Kyocera (Japan), CeramTec (Germany), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), CoorsTek (US), and Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the automotive ceramics market and their use across different applications and regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the automotive ceramics market across different segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

From an insight perspective, this research report has been focusing on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the automotive ceramics market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the automotive ceramics market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on automotive ceramics offered by top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the automotive ceramics market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes markets for automotive ceramics in different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive ceramics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the automotive ceramics market



